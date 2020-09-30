Neal Brown doesn’t need a scouting report on Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer.
Or his family.
West Virginia University’s second-year head coach knows all about the Brewers.
Whether or not that is beneficial when Brown and his Mountaineers host Brewer’s Bears at noon Saturday in Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium is a moot point.
But, either way, it certainly is interesting.
“I coached his brother Michael,” explained Brown, who formerly was Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator. “We recruited Michael — he was the first quarterback we signed at Texas Tech.
“Tremendous family. Charlie was young when I was at Tech. He and Jarret (WVU starting quarterback Jarret Doege) actually both went to camp there at Texas Tech. So, I haven’t really had a relationship with Charlie since he was young.
“But, obviously, with recruiting Michael, I just have a lot of respect for that family. Great football family. Special people. I wish Charlie the best. I obviously don’t want him to do well this week, but he’s a winner.
“He’s a big reason why they got that turned at Baylor a few years ago. I think his toughness and who he is — his personality has kind of bled into that team.”
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior has led a renaissance of sorts at Baylor. As the Bears’ starting quarterback as a true freshman, Brewer suffered through a 1-11 season. But as a sophomore, Baylor improved to 7-6 and then a robust 11-3 with Brewer at quarterback in 2019.
In 2018, the native of Austin, Texas, passed for 3,019 yards and in 2019 he was 251 of 389 (.645) for 3,161 yards with 21 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.
Even in Baylor’s 17-14 win over WVU last season in Waco, Texas, Brewer proved his toughness by completing 20 of 26 passes for 277 yards and two TDs, despite getting sacked eight times by the Mountaineers.
That’s impressive.
And it isn’t lost on Brown.
“The kid wins,” he said matter-of-factly. “I don’t know what else you can say that’s better than that. He’s a winner. He comes from a winning family. His granddad was a winner. His dad was a winner. His brother was a winner. You know, it’s bred into him.
“That’s as high of a compliment as I can give for Charlie.”
Brown isn’t the only Mountaineer coach praising Brewer, either. Co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae also was highly complimentary of the gutsy veteran quarterback.
“For lack of a better term,” said Addae, “he doesn’t wow you with anything specifically, but he is really sound at just about everything. He can move the ball with his feet. He obviously manages the offense really well. He has shown the ability to make all the throws.
“And, so, he’s not single-faceted; he’s multifaceted. So that presents us some problems. And he has some good targets. When you have a guy who knows where to go with the ball, is savvy, has the experience that he has and has targets that can make plays, that presents a problem.”
Indeed it does.
And perhaps that problem isn’t going away.
Since Brewer is a senior it appeared this would be the last year the Mountaineers would have to deal with his dangerous presence.
But not anymore.
Since the NCAA ruled that all collegiate players get this year back, Charlie Brewer actually could play against WVU for a fifth consecutive season in 2021.
Phew.
This is starting to become a reunion.