Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the pollen-heavy opinions du jour.
n It’s a shame Lena Elkins won’t get to compete in the 2022 state softball tournament.
Goodness knows, the Nitro High School star was deserving. The Wildcats’ 5-foot-10 powerhouse senior pitcher enjoyed a season most players don’t even dream of having.
Elkins notched 21 wins, struck out 337 batters in 1822/3 innings (almost two per inning), posted a microscopic 0.84 earned-run average and limited opposing hitters to a meager .154 batting average.
Impressive, huh?
Charlotte certainly thought so. That’s why the 49ers already have signed Elkins.
So, is it any wonder that Elkins is a prime candidate for Pitcher of the Year in the state?
She is very deserving.
n Speaking of the softball tournament …
There are some excellent first-round games Wednesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. In Class AAA, St. Albans (24-5) plays Lincoln County (23-4) a half-hour after the John Marshall vs. Jefferson game at 9:30 a.m.
In Double-A, Oak Glen (26-2) takes on Herbert Hoover (21-3) at 9:45 a.m., followed by Shady Spring (20-4) vs. Winfield (24-7) 30 minutes after the first game concludes.
Then in Class A, Wahama (26-2) takes on Midland Trail (13-10) a half-hour after the first Single-A game.
It should be very entertaining.
n By now, everyone is aware of the feud between Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.
Just last Thursday the rhetoric was flying fast and furious between the two West Virginians. But not for long. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey abruptly put an end to that.
“The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met,” Sankey was quoted. “A hallmark of the SEC is intense competition within an environment of collaboration. Public criticism of any kind does not resolve issues and creates a distraction from seeking solutions for the issues facing college athletics today.
“There is tremendous frustration concerning the absence of consistent rules from state to state related to name, image and likeness. We need to work together to find solutions and that will be our focus at the upcoming SEC Spring Meetings.”
Meanwhile, Sankey refused to allow Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin to appear on “The Dan Patrick Show.” In fact, it appears Sankey did not want any SEC coaches talking to the media last Friday.
How disingenuous.
Everything is hunky-dory when everybody plays nice. And it is A-OK to have a “Name, Image, Likeness” policy that is completely legal, yet utterly unethical.
But heaven forbid one coach getting upset with another coach and not playing nice. And, goodness knows, the SEC can’t have millionaire coaches talking to the media.
Perish the thought.
n Has everyone seen Andrew Wiggins’ dunk?
If not, make it a “must-see” event.
When the former Huntington Prep star went over and over and then over NBA star Luca Doncic some more, finally throwing down a posterizing slam over the Dallas Mavericks’ 6-foot-7 star, it got the entire NBA’s attention.
That includes Doncic.
“That was impressive,” he said afterward. “I’m not going to lie. I saw the video again and I was like, ‘Ooof.’ I wish I had those bunnies.”
There are dunks, and then there are slam dunks like Wiggins’.