Malik Curry is a member of the left.
No, not THAT left.
This left is the hand with which Curry brushes his teeth.
That’s right, West Virginia University’s backup point guard is left-handed, and very proud of it. In fact, he steadfastly believes it’s an advantage to be left-handed.
“Yes, definitely,” said Curry, a 6-foot-1 fifth-year senior. “Without a doubt. It’s easier to blow by people. I don’t know why. They don’t really practice guarding a left-handed person every day in practice.
“When we have a left-handed player we’re going to be playing against, I’m usually that person in practice. So, my team will have to guard a left-handed person every day in practice. I would try to imitate that person.”
Now, don’t misunderstand. It’s not like the left-handed Curry has to go left all the time. He doesn’t.
“It’s not like I can’t go right,” he said. “I go right and then they’ll have to figure that out. I feel like it’s an advantage for me because it leaves a straight-line drive for me. I think that’s an advantage for me.”
Just not as big of an advantage as being a lefty.
Curry steadfastly believes that’s the biggest advantage of all — school desks notwithstanding.
“Most people just can’t stop a left-handed person going to the basket — or just playing,” said Curry. “Like James Harden (NBA superstar). They really can’t stop his game. I don’t really know any lefties that can be stopped going left.”
That fervent belief started when Curry was just a kid, growing up the youngest of six children, including a pair of older brothers. But that didn’t stop the little lefty from hitting the playgrounds and the blacktop courts.
“I was playing against my family, my cousins, everybody,” he said with a smile. “I was definitely the youngest one out there.”
So did the penetration-minded Curry take it to the rim even back then?
“Even more,” he answered with a laugh. “It’s always been a big part of my game. I had two older brothers, but I was the one that talked mess to them. They’d get mad at me and try to do stuff to get under my skin, but it never bothered me.”
Nothing much seems to bother Curry … well, except perimeter jumpers. He’s simply a take-it-to-the-hoop kind of guy.
“Yes and I think it’s easier for me,” he said. “It’s something that I’ve always done, so I don’t even think about it. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I’m going to take it to the basket and try to score.’”
It just happens naturally for Curry.
Kind of the same way it seemed preordained that Curry would be involved with a West Virginian basketball team on Thursday.
It seemed inevitable.
If Curry had remained at Old Dominion for his fifth year, he would have played against Marshall University at 8 p.m. Thursday in Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.
Instead, Curry joined WVU’s basketball program via the transfer portal. So, he was practicing Thursday for the Mountaineers’ upcoming game against Texas Tech at 2 p.m. Saturday in the WVU Coliseum.
Either way, it seems the Mountain State was in his future.
As compliments go, that one was left-handed.