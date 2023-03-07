CHARLESTON – Was it a typographical error in the WVSSAC state girls basketball tournament program?
Were they fraternal twins who were separated at birth?
Or, was I just seeing double?
There had to be some rational explanation for how the Spring Valley girls’ basketball team has not one, but two players who answer to the name Brooklyn Ellis.
I mean, we’re not talking about some generic name like “Jane Doe” here.
And that’s just the tip of the name-berg. Besides identical names, both Brooklyns are blonde-haired, ninth-graders.
Geez, thank goodness one Brooklyn wears No. 23 and the other dons No. 35.
But just imagine how Timberwolves coach Bo Miller has to deal with it.
"At the start of the year, it was kind of confusing,” Miller said after Spring Valley’s opening 59-47 win over Woodrow Wilson here Tuesday. “We went by Brooklyn 1 and Brooklyn 2. We figured them out."
So, Brooklyn 1 is Spring Valley’s leading scorer with a 14.1-point scoring average, right? Uh, no. That would be too simple.
"We call the other Brooklyn, Brooklyn No. 1 because she showed up for practice first,” Miller rationalized. “So, we call this one Brooklyn No. 2 (gesturing to the 'other' Brooklyn)."
What a “name game.”
But some how, some way the two Brooklyn Ellises (anybody remember the old Patty Duke Show?) manage to handle the situation.
"Well, I've been dealing with it since middle school,” said Ellis "No. 2," "so it's kind of normal for me. But it does confuse a lot of people."
Like sportswriters, for example.
So, when was the first time she met the "other" Brooklyn?
"She transferred into my middle school and we got put in some of the same classes,” Ellis said. “And I thought, 'Well, this is going to be a struggle.' But I've gotten used to it."
The obvious question is which Brooklyn does Miller yell at during practice?
"We normally know who he is talking about, since she normally plays JV,” Ellis said. “And that helps out, too. But I know when he's yelling at me."
Just like Ellis knew that playing in this big arena was going to be a bit overwhelming.
"At first, it was very eye-opening,” she said, “because I had never played in a game like this. But the team definitely helped me out. They told me I knew how to play basketball and this was just another game."
Although Ellis’ eight points were six below her average, the game against the team from Beckley was a good breaking-in process for Ellis on Tuesday.
"It was definitely intimidating coming out here to play,” said Ellis, who should be more relaxed when the Timberwolves play the winner of the Morgantown-Princeton game at 11:15 a.m. here on Thursday. “But I knew I just had to play my game and I would be fine."
Actually, sitting on the bench for a while early in the game was the right medicine for Ellis.
"It gave me a break to really collect myself and feel OK,” she said. “In the third quarter, I played more relaxed."
Is it any surprise Brooklyn Ellis has learned to cope?
You know which one I mean, right?