Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the snowy opinions du jour.
- Remember former Marshall University assistant basketball coach Anthony Grant?
Well, now he is the University of Dayton’s head basketball coach and has led the Flyers for seven years. But Grant recently encountered a very troubling trend.
It’s called sports gambling.
And Grant — for one — has had more than enough. After a recent defeat, Grant called out fans who have aimed abuse at his players’ performances.
“I have to say something because I think it’s just necessary at this point,” Grant told the media. “There are some laws that have recently been enacted, that really to me — it could really change the landscape of what college sports is all about.
“And when we have people that make it about themselves and attack kids because of their own agenda, it sickens me.”
Grant aimed his words specifically at fans who are betting on collegiate games and, then, hurl negative comments at players because the gamblers lost money.
“If you’re a Flyer fan,” Grant was quoted, “I ask you just to understand what you’re dealing with, with young people. All right? Take a step back, and re-evaluate your priorities. And if you can’t, we don’t need you. We don’t need you.”
This all happening because sports gambling became legal in Ohio on January 1. That’s when Ohio House Bill 29 went into effect.
And, now, it is creating problems.
That’s why it was so vital for Grant to step up and call out the ugly, escalating situation.
Thank you, Anthony.
- The transfer portal giveth and it taketh away.
Take Marshall University, for example.
The Herd was able to keep dynamic defensive end Owen Porter, thanks to some NIL money. But MU recently lost star wide receiver Corey Gammage to the transfer portal.
Gammage, who caught 56 passes for 774 yards and six touchdowns during the 2022 season, reportedly has offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Mississippi State and Auburn.
Marshall also has lost safety Andre Sam, wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed, quarterback Peter Zamora (transferred to Tusculum), linebacker Dan Foster (Texas State), safety Jaydyn Johnson (Lindenwood), linebacker James Smyre (UAB), defensive lineman Emmanuel Balogun (Charlotte), defensive lineman Immanuel Bush and offensive tackle Jack Murphy (Texas State).
Meanwhile, the Herd has added quarterback Colin Parachek, 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, from Morehead State; wide receiver Mason Pierce, 5-7, 152 pounds, from McNeese State and wide receiver DeMarcus Harris, 6-1, 183 pounds from the University of Kentucky.
And the portal marches on …
- Although Marshall never announced it, defensive coordinator Lance Guidry resigned to become Tulane’s defensive coordinator.
So, why didn’t MU officials release this information? Good question. Instead, a Herd spokesman said that Marshall does not comment on staff departures.
Hmm, no well wishes? No thanks for all the hard work? No keeping MU fans in the informational loop? That’s like pretending it didn’t happen, although it really did.
How juvenile.
So, now, what?
If MU is smart it will promote linebacker coach and assistant head coach Shannon Morrison to defensive coordinator. Then, the Herd could add the job of assistant defensive coordinator to Ralph Street’s role as defensive line coach.
Next, MU could leave Chevis Jackson at his cornerback coaching position or make him the secondary coach or bring in a new safeties coach.
Long story short?
Guidry is gone.