MORGANTOWN -- J.T. Daniels wasn’t here.
So, West Virginia University’s fans decided not to show up for the Blue-Gold spring game on Saturday, either.
Only about 3,000 fans turned out to watch football on this hot, sunny day.
What a shame.
A lot of fans missed a lot of interesting performances.
And, yes, the absence of Daniels had a lot to do with it. When the former Southern Cal and Georgia standout quarterback committed to WVU out of the NCAA transfer portal, it took all the bloom off the rosy quarterback competition.
That, too, was a shame.
But it was inevitable.
It’s difficult to expect WVU fans to get excited about a QB battle between three underclassmen when they know none of the trio will be the starter.
So, since Daniels stayed in Georgia, Mountaineer fans stayed home.
Here is what they missed.
Unsung quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder put on a surprising display during the first half. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound redshirt freshman stole the show by completing 14 of 24 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown.
Oh, yeah, about that touchdown.
It was … well, let’s call it memorable. After Crowder completed the 31-yard pass to Sam James, the senior wide receiver got down on all fours in the end zone, hiked his right leg like a dog and pretended to urinate on the football.
It came as no surprise when the officiating crew called an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on James. Maybe if there had been a “Puppy Pad,” the officials would have cut him some slack.
At any rate, Crowder completely stole the spotlight from redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene, who had been ranked No. 1 in the pecking order. It wasn’t too difficult considering Greene completed only 3 of 8 passes in the first half for just 57 yards.
“That was the best day he has had all spring,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said of Crowder.
To Greene’s credit, however, he came out very strong during the first possession of the second half, completing a 44-yard pass to Bryce Ford-Wheaton and then a 31-yard touchdown pass to Ford-Wheaton. That allowed Greene to finish 5 for 10 passing for 132 yards and one TD.
“Garrett had a bad interception,” said Greene. “But he did some things with his feet.”
Finally, there’s the true freshman Nicco Marchiol. The 6-1, 208-pound left-hander doesn’t have any college experience, but he does possess a lot of moxie. Marchiol demonstrated that after a shaky first possession by completing 6 of 7 passes for 43 yards on his next drive.
The Arizona native finished 10 of 19 for 75 yards passing. What’s more interesting is Marchiol rushed four times for 11 yards including a 7-yard TD run.
The kid has chutzpah.
“I thought Nicco had some flash plays,” said Brown.
Yet none of the three quarterbacks were the “player of the game.”
That honor goes to former walk-on wide receiver Preston Fox, who caught five passes for 117 yards despite his rather diminutive 5-foot-10, 184-pound frame.
The redshirt sophomore from Morgantown was so impressive, Brown had a surprise for him during the post-game.
“We put Fox on scholarship in the locker room,” said Brown. “We’re really pleased for him. He had an opportunity over the 15 practices and he earned the scholarship.”
So now the Mountaineers are missing only one guy.
Are you listening, J.T?