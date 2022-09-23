Best against best.
Is there a better matchup in the world of sports?
No.
That’s what makes the battle within the battle of veteran Troy State quarterback Gunnar Watson vs. Marshall University star cornerback Steven Gilmore so intriguing.
It’s like a mongoose taking on a king cobra.
That will be the matchup when the Thundering Herd takes on the Trojans at 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.
Watson, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt junior, is the No. 1 passer in the Sun Belt Conference. And Gilmore? If he’s not the best cornerback in the league, he’s certainly among the best.
Who could ask for a better challenge?
“I feel like it’s going to be a good challenge for us,” said Gilmore, 6-foot, 170-pound senior. “They’ve got the No. 1 passer, so that’s always a good challenge for us. We’ve got to go out there and still make plays for our team — do whatever to help our team win. That’s what we’re focused on.”
But still, the mano a mano competition between star cornerback and star quarterback has to get the competitive juices flowing. Who doesn’t want to go best vs. best?
“Yes sir, I’m looking forward to it,” said Gilmore with an eager smile. “Any opportunity out there to make plays in the air, as a cornerback that is always something we look forward to.”
Watson has thrown five touchdown passes this season, but ironically, he threw for 302 yards against App State a week ago but didn’t throw a TD pass. Instead, Watson had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.
“You can’t really see final stats,” said Gilmore. “You always have to be prepared for the pass. Whether it’s a run or a pass, you’ve always got to be on your toes out there.
“I feel like we’re going to be prepared. We worked hard this week and focused hard on ourselves, working on what we need to do. Reflecting on the games we need to run the crew on. So, it’s going to be fun out there.”
Gilmore has watched film on Watson and came away duly impressed. Not intimidated, but yes, impressed.
“He operates the offense great,” said Gilmore. “He puts the ball where it needs to be. He slings the ball pretty good. He’s a good quarterback. So, he’s got to be glued to our guys and playing with a lot of effort and focus.”
What a matchup.
And the fact Marshall is playing its first game as a member of the Sun Belt Conference just makes it even more fun.
“I feel like it’s fun anytime I play, whether it’s home or away,” said Gilmore. “Just being able to play the game of football is fun. I really don’t get into home or away games. It’s all pretty much the same. You’ve got to prepare the same. You still have to go out there and be yourself and make plays for the team.”
It has to be fun when you know you are going up against a passing team ... particularly the No. 1 passing team in the league.
“It’s a good challenge,” said Gilmore. “We’re looking forward to it. We’re going to be ready. We’ve been watching film on it and everything. So, as long as we take care of everything, I feel we can be great out there.”
It’s a new day for Marshall football.
But the battles and the games within the game?
They’re still the same.