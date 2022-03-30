It’s all over but the sighing.
After the NCAA Tournament men’s basketball national championship game is decided on Monday, we finally can put a lid on, perhaps, the worst collegiate athletic year in West Virginia history.
Yes, it was that bad.
West Virginia University’s football program finished with a 6-7 record, thanks to losing a bowl game to Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Mountaineer men’s basketball team was struggling even worse with extended losing streaks that led to a final record of 16-17 and no postseason play.
Meanwhile, three hours away, the Marshall University men’s basketball program was suffering through a long losing streak of its own and finished with a 12-21 record.
The Mountain State’s only saving grace was Marshall’s football team, which finished with a winning record ... barely. After losing a bowl game to Louisiana, the Thundering Herd backed into a 7-6 record.
That’s not much for the entire state to hang its hat on, is it?
But that’s just about all there was in this grim 2021-22 athletic year.
In fact, WVU hadn’t endured a losing season in both football and men’s basketball during the same athletic year since 2001-2002. That was 20 years ago!
During the 2001 football season, head coach Rich Rodriguez’ Mountaineers struggled to a 3-8 record. Then, during the 2001-02 men’s basketball season, coach Gale Catlett’s team battled unsuccessfully through an 8-20 campaign.
Since then, WVU’s football program has endured only three losing seasons. The problem is two of the three have occurred during the last three seasons.
Former coach Dana Holgorsen posted a 4-8 record in 2012 and current coach Neal Brown was 5-7 in 2019 and 6-7 in 2021.
All in all, WVU’s football program has suffered only eight losing seasons in the last 41 years. And the Mountaineer men’s basketball program has had only seven losing campaigns.
The oddity is this was the third time that WVU’s football and men’s basketball teams have suffered losing seasons during the same athletic year. It also happened in 1995-96 and 2001-02.
That makes for a very long year for beleaguered Mountaineer fans.
Meanwhile, at Marshall, the Herd has suffered 11 losing football seasons in the last 41 years, while the men’s basketball program had 13 losing campaigns.
Coincidentally, WVU and Marshall haven’t suffered coinciding losing football seasons since both joined the ranks of Division I. Basketball, however, is a different story. The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd have matched losing campaigns three times.
In 2002-03, WVU finished 14-15, while Marshall posted a matching 14-15 record. Again, coincidentally, a similar scenario occurred in 2012-13. WVU had a 13-19 record and MU mirrored it with a 13-19 record of its own.
The third occasion was in 2021-22 when WVU finished 16-17 and Marshall struggled to a 12-21 record.
Phew.
With any luck we never will have to endure these disappointing statistics again. Let’s hope so, at least, because this certainly wasn’t a pleasant athletic year for anyone in the Mountain State.
There was nothing “Almost Heaven-ly” about it.
All I can say is thank goodness for the Glenville State College women’s basketball team. The Pioneers won the NCAA Division II national championship with an 85-72 win in the title game over Western Washington.
Thanks for giving us something to cheer about, ladies.