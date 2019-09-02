MARSHALL (vs. VMI, W 56-17)

Offense

A+: Most teams don't accumulate 620 yards total offense in two games, much less one.

Defense

A: The first-team yielded only seven points and limited VMI to 56 yards rushing on 27 carries (2.1 yard per attempt).

Special Teams

A: Talik Keaton's 67-yard punt return for a touchdown says it all.

Coaching

A: The staff managed to get 64 guys playing time. That's what is supposed to happen in lopsided games like this.

Overall

A: The Herd took care of business and did what it was supposed to do, but injuries tainted the victory.

WEST VIRGINIA (vs. James Madison, W 20-13)

Offense

C-: Rushing for only 34 yards and a paltry 1.4 yards per carry simply isn't going to work.

Defense

B+: It controlled the line of scrimmage in the second half, finishing with six tackles for loss including four sacks and an interception.

Special teams

A: They blocked a field goal attempt, recovered a punt, made two of three field goals and averaged 40.4 yards a punt.

Coaching

B: Halftime adjustments included going almost exclusively to a passing attack and, defensively, playing a lot more man coverage in the secondary and tightening the defensive line.

Overall

C-: Winning beats the alternative, but 20 points isn't going to win many games in the Big 12.

- Chuck Landon

