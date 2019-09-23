The running attack enjoyed its best day – by far — of the season. Led by Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway, who combined for three touchdowns, WVU rushed for 192 yards (4.0 per attempt) on 48 carries. Quarterback Kendall Austin passed for 202 yards and although he didn’t throw for a TD, he also didn’t throw an interception.
It did a tremendous job against Kansas’ vaunted running game, holding Khalil Herbert, who entered the game as the No. 3 rusher in the nation, to only 27 yards on seven carries. Overall, WVU limited the Jayhawks rushing attack to only 142 yards on 30 carries. But the Mountaineers also were dissected by Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley for 275 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Evan Staley missed another field goal and punter Josh Growden wasn’t as consistent as he was in the first three games.
Another superlative effort. Neal Brown got his first Big 12 coaching win and accomplished it on the road – of all places. That’s impressive. What also was outstanding was WVU’s performance on third-down conversion – nine of 18.
Two statistics define how well WVU played and how well the Mountaineers were coached vs. Kansas. The Jayhawks committed two turnovers while WVU had none. And the Mountaineers dominated the all-important time of possession statistic – 37:41 to only 22:19.