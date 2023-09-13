Garrett Greene has a very strong arm.
I mean, we’re talking cannon here.
Which should come as no surprise considering the West Virginia University starting quarterback’s background. You see, besides starring at quarterback in high school at Tallahassee, Florida, Greene also excelled as a catcher on the baseball team.
Again, no surprise.
That’s because Greene’s father, Charlie, is a former Major League Baseball catcher, who played for the Mets, Orioles, Brewers and Blue Jays. Even now, the elder Greene is an instructor in the Brewers’ farm system.
So, the only surprise would have been if the younger Greene didn’t possess a strong arm. That, however, is definitely not the case.
Just ask WVU coach Neal Brown.
“If you are ever at field level and watch him throw,” Brown said, “like, he’s got RPMs on his ball. It’s a tight spin. And when he gets really excited, that ball comes out hot. And those balls are hard to catch sometimes.
“He knows this and he’s conscious of it, but it hurts him a little bit early in the game. He’ll get better at it; it’s just handling those emotions.”
That’s the key. Greene is such an intense competitor, he struggles to control his energy and emotions.
“He’s a ball of energy,” Brown said. “That’s his greatest strength, so you don’t necessarily want to (mess with it). He does a really good job of being that energy guy all the time. That probably works against him a little bit at the start of the games because he is so amped up.
“So, we’ve got to figure out a way as a staff, and I’m talking about everything from our sports psych people to our strength (staff) and our sports science and to coaching, to get him to calm down a little bit where he can execute a little bit higher.”
The interesting part about the 5-foot-11, 202-pound junior is his intensity doesn’t carry over to receivers dropping passes. We’ve all seen quarterbacks in high school, college and professional football who, at times, tear a receiver’s head off for dropping a pass.
Not Greene.
He remains calm, cool and collected.
“He’s probably handled that as good or better than any quarterback I’ve ever had,” Brown said. “If you go back and look, he threw two really ‘dime’ throws that should have been touchdowns (versus Duquesne). And he threw another one on an out-cut that should have been a first down.
“We had four legitimate drops in the game, but it didn’t faze him one bit. And totally unsolicited, I kind of peeked back there, and he’s over there talking to the guys who didn’t make the catches.”
That’s the norm for Greene.
“He did the same thing ... I think we had two drops at Penn State,” Brown recalled. “And he really didn’t let it affect him. At Penn State, I think we were able to overcome those and still got first downs on that drive.”
There’s a word for that — composure.
And Greene will have to be particularly conscious of that when Pitt travels to Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl at 7:30 p.m. at Mountaineer Field.
That is intensity personified.
But don’t be surprised if Greene stays reasonably calm and collected.
It’s in his DNA.