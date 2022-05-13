Remember Chris Henry?
To be honest, who doesn’t?
The wide receiver was one of the most prolific, as well as most polarizing, football players ever to perform for West Virginia University.
In 2003, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Louisiana native was named the Big East Conference Freshman of the Year after catching 41 passes for 1,006 yards and 10 touchdowns. The next season, Henry had 52 receptions for 872 yards and 12 TDs.
That’s when the surprise happened.
Henry, who had a less than congenial relationship with then-WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez, announced he would enter the 2005 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Henry in the third round.
At first, it was mutually beneficial for both Henry and the Bengals. Henry caught 67 passes for 1,025 yards and 15 touchdowns during his first two seasons.
But, then, Henry was suspended for eight games in 2007 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. In the spring of 2009, he was arrested and waived by the Bengals. But, again, Cincinnati gave Henry another chance and he caught 19 passes for 220 yards and two TDs in 2008.
That’s when the story turned tragic. After a verbal confrontation with fiancée Loleini Tonga on Dec. 16, Henry jumped into a moving truck she was driving, fell out and hit his head. Henry died the next day.
So, why rehash Henry’s history now?
It’s because it suddenly has become relevant again. It turns out that Henry’s oldest son — Chris Henry Jr. — is such a chip off his late father’s block, he already has three scholarships offers from NCAA Division I schools.
Anybody want to guess who two of the three are?
They are WVU and Marshall University.
The third school is Grambling State.
If all this seems a bit premature — and it does, to be honest — another factor has to be added to this particular equation. As a mere eighth-grader, Chris Jr. already stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 170 pounds.
Henry Jr. reportedly amazed fans with his size and receiving skills while playing for Withrow’s unbeaten middle school team along with his seventh-grade younger brother, DeMarcus, according to a story in the Cincinnati Enquirer.
And it gets better.
To honor their father, who wore No. 15 with the Bengals, Chris Jr. wears No. 1 and DeMarcus wears No. 5.
But wait a moment. There’s still another twist coming.
Henry Jr. and his brother, DeMarcus, recently transferred reportedly to the West Clermont School District. Why? It’s because both Henry brothers live with their father’s former teammate, Adam “Pacman” Jones.
Yes, that “Pacman.”
Could there be another?
Besides that, former WVU wideout Dee Alston is now West Clermont’s offensive coordinator.
An educated guess is it’s going to be worth-while to keep track of this absolutely amazing saga.
Stay tuned.