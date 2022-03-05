Just look at their birth certificates.
That will tell everybody all they need to know about the 2021-22 edition of the Marshall University men’s basketball team.
This team is young … extremely young. And it has been glaringly obvious during the Thundering Herd’s 11-19 season. Did MU lose some games it should have won? Absolutely.
Did the Herd also win a few games nobody expected them to capture?
Yes, indeed.
That is the DNA of very young teams.
But it’s more than just that. The trends of college basketball also played a very significant role, which never has happened before. It’s called the transfer portal. Due to college basketball’s indulgence nearly across the board with the transfer portal, almost every program in the country had veteran teams.
Except one.
Marshall.
During an 86-72 loss to Western Kentucky Wednesday night, MU played three freshmen, three sophomores, one junior and two seniors. Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers’ starting lineup included Camron Justice, a graduate senior who scored 27 points; redshirt senior Luke Frampton, six points; fifth-year senior Josh Anderson, 16 points; 7-foot-5 junior Jamarion Sharp, 12 points and 11 rebounds; and sophomore Dayvion McKnight, 23 points.
The difference was night and day.
West Virginia University is another example. The Mountaineers have a quartet of fifth-year seniors along with a pair of seniors. Three of the fifth-year seniors came from the transfer portal.
So why didn’t Marshall’s coaching staff join the trend and delve into the transfer portal? It tried. MU’s staff went after four players in the portal, but those players instead enrolled at Gonzaga, Ohio State, St. Bonaventure and UMass.
That left MU with an immature roster in a sport that suddenly possesses more maturity than ever.
I’d call it a Catch-22, but most of Marshall’s players aren’t that old.
“We are very young,” said veteran coach Danny D’Antoni. “Look at us, we've got Mikel Beyers -- four years. Then, sophomore, sophomore, freshman, freshman. I don't know if they are ready yet or understand ... and it's our fault. We've got to figure out a way to do it. They've got to understand the intensity and the focus you have to come with to the game. You can't give but so many motivational speeches."
Maturity simply can’t be coached. D’Antoni has been reminded of that over and over again this season.
"This team is so young,” said D’Antoni, “it’s hard for us to overcome breaks that go against us. We've got to figure that out somehow and do that, but again, it's difficult right now. I know these kids are hurting. And I'm not happy either.
“But there's no quit. There's no quit in me. We'll play this thing out to the last shot. Then we'll evaluate and see where we are for next year. But, obviously, all the young ones that we've got are going to be a year older. That helps. At this age, being 20 and being 23 is a huge difference.
"That's tough when you are playing teams that have six or seven guys 23 or 24 years old."
The answer? Like it or not, it’s the transfer portal.
"We'll have to look at how we handle the portal,” said D’Antoni. “I don't know that I want to go junior college -- maybe. The portal is something that we will really have to look at. I found throughout this season almost every team stayed old. We don't have any really young teams. They're all old. And we're caught being young.”
So much for youth being served.