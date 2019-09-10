Welcome to "Second Guess" Tuesday.
We serve no opinions before their time.
n It's football season.
Everybody knows that, right?
Well, not exactly.
As it turns out, it also is college basketball season because Marshall University is scheduled for its first full team workout at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Marshall Rec Center, which is being used while the Cam Henderson Center is being renovated.
"Obviously, we are bigger," said veteran head coach Danny D'Antoni with a smile that matched his roster. "I was watching film and Taevion (6-foot-5 Taevion Kinsey) was playing center, Rondale (6-4 Rondale Watson) was at the four, Jon (6-3 Jon Elmore), C.J. (6-4 C.J. Burks and Jarrod (5-11 Jarrod West). All five were point guards. So, this year there is quite a bit of difference."
That's an understatement.
After playing sparingly in 2018-19 after re-fracturing his foot, Iran Bennett looks like a new player. Now, the 6-9, 300-pound center explodes to the rim after losing 80 pounds. And he's joined in the paint by 7-0, 230-pound freshman Goran Miladinovic.
And don't forget 6-10 junior Mikel Beyers and 6-9 redshirt junior Jannson Williams.
"This season, we have size and skilled kids," said D'Antoni. "Beyers is 6-10 and is skilled. Jannson is shooting the tar out of the ball. Goran is athletic. Iran is in good shape. Then, guard-wise we've got Taevion and Jarrod."
This isn't going to resemble the Marshall basketball teams fans have grown to expect under D'Antoni.
"No, no, no," he said. "Last year was the little engine that said, 'I think I can, I think I can.' This is a big train coming up over the mountain.
"We're a lot deeper. The play in practice is going to be brutal for a time because if you let up, somebody is there to play. The competition for playing time will be rough and it will be fun to watch, too.
"It's how they set their minds. We are capable of being a very strong team. It's going to take them a little while to sort out where everybody is on the team, but once that happens this team could be very good."
Here it is just September and D'Antoni already is getting people excited about his Thundering Herd basketball team.
Want to see my surprised look?
n First-year West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown isn't discouraged despite WVU's 38-7 loss to Missouri last Saturday.
Surprised?
Don't be.
That's how mentally prepared Brown was coming into the 2019 season.
"I think you are only discouraged if you are blind-sided by something or you're not seeing effort," said Brown on the Big 12 conference call on Monday. "That's not where we're at. We struggled on Saturday. We got exposed at certain positions. I think we will play better moving forward. It's not going to be a smooth road the whole year, though.
"I'm disappointed in our performance. We can play better. But I'm not discouraged by the direction we're going and where we're going to take this program."
Long story short, Brown saw all this coming.
"It's more of a collective of what I've seen since I've been here," he said. "I've known probably since our first winter workout that we were going to have some challenges in Year One. I think I spoke pretty openly about those challenges. I've known that we've got to get better."
And the Mountaineers will.
But will it be anytime soon?
Uh, no.
Just don't get discouraged because Brown certainly isn't.
Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.