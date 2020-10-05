Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
- Looking forward to the Marshall University men’s basketball game against the University of Kentucky on Dec. 29 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.?
Uh, I’ve got bad news.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and all the baggage that accompanies it, the MU-UK game has been called off, according to knowledgeable sources. A lot of Thundering Herd fans were looking forward to it, but now they’ll have to un-circle it on their calendars.
That isn’t the only marquee game Marshall is losing, either.
The MU at Xavier game scheduled on Nov. 21 in Cincinnati has been cancelled. The same goes for the MU at Virginia Tech contest that was slated for Nov. 27.
Long story short, all of Marshall’s “money” games have been cancelled.
Besides that, it appears the Herd’s game at Eastern Kentucky scheduled for Nov. 10 will be pushed back a year.
The start of Marshall’s preseason practice is tentatively scheduled for October 14 in the Cam Henderson Center. At this point, it is somewhat of a sliding scale based on the starting date for the 2020-21 season.
For example, if Marshall’s season starts on Nov. 25, then preseason practice will begin on Oct. 14. Schools have 42 days to get in 30 practices.
In other Herd hoops news, 6-foot-6 forward Dajour Rucker has left the program, according to sources. The native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was a redshirt freshman.
n Has anyone else noticed the plethora of penalties so far during the 2020 college football season?
Just consider these statistics.
Marshall was assessed 117 yards in penalty yardage during a 17-7 win over Appalachian State. Afterwards, Herd head coach Doc Holliday blamed it on the Big 12 officiating crew, saying they officiate the game tighter than Conference USA crews.
But was that really it?
Probably not.
West Virginia University was penalized 106 yards on 12 flags in a 27-13 loss at Oklahoma State. Then, the Mountaineers were whistled for 102 yards on 13 penalties in the 27-21 double overtime win vs. Baylor last Saturday.
So, are the games being over-officiated?
WVU head coach Neal Brown doesn’t believe so.
"I watched a lot of football on Saturday,” said Brown, during the Big 12 teleconference on Monday. “And I watched a few games our first bye week. I mean, to think that everybody doesn't have issues is incorrect. Everybody has issues.
“Talk about penalties. We had a bunch of penalties (12). You are forming the discipline of your football team during the off-season. Nobody had an off-season. Nobody had a summer. Your team chemistry is not good because your guys can't spend the time they need around each other. So, your chemistry is not as good as it normally would be.
"I think it shows across college football. I really do.”
That makes perfect sense.
Next, Brown offered another interesting opinion.
"And you talk about officiating,” he said. “That is an almost impossible job right now because they didn't get to work scrimmages, they didn't get to have their clinic in-person where they get to work with each other. They're not working in crews.
“So that's an impossible task, too."
I believe Brown is absolutely correct on both counts.
- Fly high, Greg Rowsey.
The Huntington community at-large lost a valuable member when the well-known baseball personality was laid to rest on Monday.
Rest in peace, my friend.