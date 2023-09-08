One particular statistic in the Marshall University versus East Carolina series jumps off the page.
The Thundering Herd never has defeated the Pirates in 50,000-seat Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.
Not ever.
East Carolina leads the overall series, 11-5, but when Marshall visits the Pirates? ECU has been unbeatable. In fact, the Pirates have an unblemished 7-0 when hosting the Herd.
It all started in 1968 when East Carolina defeated MU, 49-20, in Dowdy-Ficklen. Next was the 17-14 loss in 1970, followed by the horrific Marshall plane crash. There was a seven-year break in the series, but then ECU shut out the still rebuilding Herd, 45-0, in 1978.
The series took another hiatus until the Pirates defeated MU, 33-20, in 2006. Next, there was a 19-16 overtime win by ECU in 2008 and a 37-10 shellacking of MU in 2010. And who can forget the Pirates' 65-59 double overtime win over the Herd in 2012?
So, there it is.
Winless in Greenville.
That’s the challenge Marshall faces at 4 p.m. Saturday in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. So, what’s the key for the Herd?
“Emphasize our method of preparation,” third-year coach Charles Huff answered. “We learned a lot about our team in the Albany game. We’re anticipating a tough environment.”
That is an understatement.
Don’t be surprised if the game flirts with being a sell-out in the 50,000-seat stadium.
“Their offensive system is in place,” Huff said. “What they do defensively really makes it tough in the run game. They create a lot of issues up front. We’ve got to go down there and really execute well. We’ve got a lot to clean up. We have to establish our identity.”
Marshall’s players realize they overlooked Albany last week and are eager to make up for it against East Carolina.
“We did take Albany lightly,” wide receiver Chuck Montgomery said. “And that was a mistake on our part.”
But MU righted the ship somewhat in the second half.
“We started being us,” Montgomery said. “We started being Marshall. We have to know who we are every game.”
That’s particularly the case with East Carolina and its perfect home winning streak versus Marshall. Can the Herd stop that streak? It’s doubtful. Look for ECU to extend its streak to 8-0 with a 27-21 win over Marshall.
As for West Virginia University?
Mountaineers coach Neal Brown doesn’t mince any words.
"We're hungry to get a win,” he said. “We're an 0-1 football team until we get a win. We need a win. We have an important three-game home stretch. It starts right here with Duquesne on Saturday night.”
The Mountaineers host the Dukes at 6 p.m. Saturday in Mountaineer Field.
"Duquesne is a proud program,” Brown continued. “They beat Ohio University, who is one of the better Group of Five programs in the country, in 2021. So, it's a group that we respect. They've got good players. They are local. And we'll get their best shot.
"We're going to respect them, but it's about us kind of making some positive momentum and getting better as we get into the meat of our schedule."
Brown believes there are two keys to improvement.
"Offensively, we've got to execute,” he said. “We've got to execute the pass game in critical pass situations. We just didn't make the throw on a couple of plays. So, we've got to be able to execute our pass-game offense and, then, we have to hit some explosive plays.”
Look for WVU to vent its frustration and defeat Duquesne, 48-17.