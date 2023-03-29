Welcome to “Second Guess” Thursday.
Here are the sunny opinions of the day.
- Who is having the hottest season in athletics during 2022-23 at Marshall University?
It’s no contest.
The answer is the Thundering Herd softball team. Besides possessing a sterling 28-3 overall record, Marshall is in the midst of a school record 18-game winning streak.
Eighteen!
How impressive.
That breaks the previous record of 17 in a row during the 2017 season.
The Herd has been so dominant, Marshall leads the Sun Belt Conference in batting average, hits, RBI, stolen bases and earned run average.
Although the Herd obviously has received superlative performances from up and down the roster, a pair of players have stood out.
Junior catcher Autumn Owen has continued the Herd’s recent trend of prolific home-run hitters with 15 round-trippers so far this season. She is batting .500 with 54 RBI and possesses a 1.116 slugging percentage.
It comes as no surprise that Owen has walked 22 times.
Then, there’s the other half of the Herd’s battery – ace pitcher Sydney Nester.
The redshirt senior has an impressive 16-2 record with seven shutouts and 16 complete games. She has posted a microscopic 0.91 earned run average in 115 innings. Nester is allowing opponents a meager .149 batting average.
That has to make this season exquisitely enjoyable for Marshall coach Megan Smith Lyon, but she doesn’t always show it. Instead, she remains grounded.
“We’re more focused on each day and our process,” Smith Lyon said. “We don’t really talk about those big things. People like to talk about it, but we don’t. We will stick with our process and our goals, and I think our girls have done a really good job focusing on that.”
The Herd’s seven-game homestand will continue this weekend with games against Georgia State. Let’s see if the winning streak continues.
It's obvious that Marshall has the best collegiate softball program in the Mountain State.
- Meanwhile, Marshall hasn’t been as successful in hardball.
Most recently, the Herd (11-11) lost, 9-7, to No. 24 West Virginia University (19-6) in Morgantown on Tuesday night.
The bright spot for Marshall was veteran outfielder Luke Edwards, who tripled and drove in three runs.
“There are things I liked in our fight,” MU first-year coach Greg Beals said. “We kept coming out and coming back and putting ourselves in position, but we’re shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Well, that will certainly cut down on stolen bases.
In the meantime, the Herd will travel to UL-Monroe this weekend for a three-game series.
Then comes another in-state matchup with Marshall hosting WVU on April 5 at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
No news yet on whether or not there will be a special on Slurpees.
- Who says everybody loves an underdog?
Apparently, that is little more than rhetoric. The truth of the matter is spectators want to watch the big dogs eat.
Just ask Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. He discovered that overall viewing of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is down 6% from the 2022 tourney. What’s worse, in the Elite Eight, which was filled with upsets, the rating plummeted by 14%.
So much for everyone cheering for Florida Atlantic.