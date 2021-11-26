Sometimes numbers lie.
They can be twisted and turned and manipulated to indicate just about anything.
But sometimes numbers are truthful.
They can accurately provide a tableau and even predict outcomes to a degree.
That brings us to the Conference USA East Division championship game between Western Kentucky and Marshall University at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Thanks to the Hilltoppers’ passing prowess, this contest is all about the numbers.
For example, WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe leads the nation in passing yardage (4,665 yards) and passing yardage per game (424.1). Then, there’s Zappe’s favorite target — junior Jerreth Sterns. He leads the nation with 11.2 catches per game and ranks No. 2 in receiving yards per game (136.5) and overall receiving yardage (1,501).
Besides that, WKU leads the NCAA in passing offense (433.6 yards per game) and first-down offense (307). It ranked No. 3 in total offense with 528.3 yards per game. And is No. 5 in both scoring offense (42.4 points per game) and passing efficiency (169.96).
The ‘Toppers have scored 60 touchdowns and are 56-for-62 in red zone scoring.
Impressive?
Indeed.
Meanwhile, Marshall has a 7-4 record, but doesn’t possess a victory over an opponent with a winning record. That speaks volumes.
Here are some additional numbers. MU’s total offense is tied for No. 66. Its first-down defense is No. 75. MU is ranked No. 80 in penalty yards per game and No. 81 in fewest penalties per game. The Herd is tied for No. 89 in turnover margin.
MU ranks No. 90 out of 130 FBS programs in time of possession. It is No. 91 in red zone offense and punt returns. MU is No. 97 in net punting. And the Herd is No. 106 in rushing defense.
So, in this case, numbers tell quite a tale.
Can Marshall overcome this distinct discrepancy in the numbers? I don’t believe so. Western Kentucky will win, 44-31.
That brings us to West Virginia University’s quest for bowl eligibility. Simply put, the Mountaineers have to defeat Kansas at 7 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Stadium at Lawrence, Kansas.
But what about the drama that occurred behind the scenes this week? It all began in the second quarter of WVU’s win over Texas when ESPN sideline reporter Taylor McGregor dropped a bomb shell on Mountaineer fans.
While talking about senior quarterback Jarret Doege, McGregor casually commented that he was returning to WVU for the 2022 season.
That stunned the Doege detractors in the audience, who didn’t realize the NCAA had granted athletes an additional “COVID” year. As a result, Doege didn’t walk on “Senior Day,” which led to the assumption he would return for the 2022 season.
So, was McGregor mistaken? Yes. And no.
“He elected to not walk here today because he plans on coming back next season,” she said. “There were a lot of reasons that I mentioned. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, but he also said multiple times, ‘Look, I lead the Big 12 in passing’ and if that’s what he can do this year, with another year in this offense and another year of development for his receivers, he feels like this team can be even more special next year.”
But the conversation changed during a post-game press conference.
“Really my focus is just on Kansas next week,” said Doege. “I’ll sit down and talk to Coach Brown after the season and see what happens.”
Quite the difference, huh?
Personally, I believe Doege will return in 2021. Of course, I also believe WVU will attain bowl eligibility with a 45-27 victory over Kansas Saturday.
We’ll see.