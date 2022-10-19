It has been 28 years since Marshall University and James Madison have played each other in football.
Twenty-eight years!
So, what are the odds the Thundering Herd will see any familiar faces in Bridgeforth Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Harrisonburg, Virginia, when MU takes on the Dukes?
Well, as a matter of fact, the odds are excellent. That’s because the Herd will be facing an old teammate on Saturday.
Remember Jamare Edwards?
After playing three seasons for Marshall, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive tackle transferred to James Madison and will be lining up against his former teammates.
In six games, Edwards has accumulated 22 tackles (11 solo) with 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. During three seasons at Marshall, Edwards had 86 tackles with 13.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.
The biggest difference?
At JMU, Edwards has lots and lots of help.
The Dukes allow only 288.7 yards total offense per game. That is just slightly less than Marshall’s average of allowing 290.7 yards. But there’s another more significant statistic that tells the tale.
It’s called rushing yards allowed. How much does James Madison permit? Only 37.0 yards per game.
Considering the fact that Marshall star running back Khalan Laborn is the No. 3 rusher in the country and is averaging 141.8 rushing yards per game … well, obviously, something has to give.
“They make you throw,” said Charles Huff, Marshall’s second-year head coach. “They take away the run.”
That’s a significant problem considering MU averages 210.2 rushing yards with 12 rushing touchdowns, but averages only 188.8 passing yards with 24 sacks, four interceptions and only seven TDs.
Marshall’s answer?
“We have to eliminate the self-inflicted wounds,” said Huff. “Each week in this conference you have to improve.”
That’s a tall order considering MU is 0-2 in Sun Belt play and now has to play the league-leading Dukes.
“This week is going to be a challenge,” concedes Huff, “because the one thing we’ve been able to do is run the football. But they do a really, really good job against the run.”
Ah, there’s the rub.
It’s the old matchup between the “irresistible force” vs. the “immovable object.”
As “Star Wars” fans would say, “The force needs to be with Marshall.”
“What run game can we run and still be successful?” said Huff rhetorically. “Their defensive line is really sudden. They get off blocks. We’re going to have to be more efficient in the run game.”
There’s one familiar face who will be trying to keep that from happening.
Right, Jamare Edwards?