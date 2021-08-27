Exree Loe is a walking, talking, tackling antique.
West Virginia University’s weakside linebacker is a throwback to a simpler, gentler, more civilized time of college football.
In these transient times when a player enters the transfer portal if a coach looks at him the wrong way, Loe dares to be different.
He has ethics. He has scruples. He has principles.
That’s why Loe is still at WVU despite starting only four games in three seasons, despite being shifted from cornerback to safety and, now, to linebacker, despite all the trials and tribulations that would have made a lesser man leap into the transfer portal.
But it wasn’t even a consideration.
Ask Loe if he ever thought about leaving and he merely smiles.
“Nah, I probably would have stuck it out here,” said the 5-foot-11, 218-pound redshirt junior. “And just kept working. I’m not a quitter. I’m not going to give up just because something is not going my way.”
Yes, folks, Loe is that old school.
Isn’t it refreshing?
“I could have gotten down on myself during the first couple of years when nothing was happening,” said the Johnstown, Pennsylvania native. “But once I got to this point now, it’s just a maturity thing. I’m more focused. That’s an important thing to me.
“Life’s not easy to anyone. It’s not going to treat you fair. So, I just keep my head down and keep working. But once you get to that point, you still have to work because there’s always room for improvement.”
What a breath of fresh air.
What’s equally amazing is Loe almost makes it sound easy when, actually, it was anything but simple. Imagine the transition from cornerback to safety to linebacker.
“I just wanted to get on the field and get the experience of finding out about this level,” explained Loe. “So, I committed myself to it and just went after it.”
That meant transforming his cornerback physique into a linebacker’s build. It’s not easy and it takes time.
“Mmmm, I want to say about six months to get my weight up because I was only 200 pounds” said Loe. “They wanted me at 215 or 218, so I would have to eat consistently. It probably took a good six months to get to where I needed to be.”
Next, there was the on-field transition from cornerback to safety to linebacker.
“I would say physicality-wise it was a big difference,” said Loe. “At corner, you really don’t get the action. You don’t see linemen and tight ends. Coming into the box, linemen are on your feet fast. So, it’s a lot different. It was a hard transition, at first.”
Besides the difference in physicality, there was also a big transition in the spacing Loe was accustomed to having.
“It’s a lot less space than what I was used to,” he said. “I wasn’t used to covering (running) backs coming out of the backfield and how they run their routes. Being at corner in high school, I would follow the main receiver and man him up the whole time. So, it was a lot different making that transition.”
But to Loe’s credit, he made it.
It’s a “feel good story” in every conceivable way. Just ask WVU third-year head coach Neal Brown. He has told Loe “this is your time to shine.”
Exree Loe made it his time.
And that’s the “Loe-down” on a special player.