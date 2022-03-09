There was a time when Dionna Gray wasn’t enamored with basketball.
Honest.
Admittedly, that’s a rather unusual fact to relate considering the Huntington High School star was named the 2022 Gatorade West Virginia girls basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday.
Nevertheless, it’s true.
And Gray good-naturedly admits it.
“At first I wasn't in love with the game,” said the 5-foot-4 senior point guard with a smile. “I can't say that when I first started playing I fell in love with it. But as I kept playing and progressed, I started to fall in love with it.”
Credit for that goes to one person -- her father, Chris. If his name sounds familiar, it’s because Chris Gray was a point guard for Marshall University who played in 111 games from 1994-98.
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree.
That’s why Dionna Gray will lead her defending AAAA state champion Highlanders against George Washington at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 46th high school girls basketball state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
"My dad was always there to guide me,” said Gray, “and since he has been through the process it has made it a lot easier. It makes me more comfortable because he has talked to me a lot."
The bond between the Grays transcends the normal father-daughter relationship.
“Yes, it does," said Dionna. “He coached me a lot when I was younger and just getting started with the game. He has been there since the jump. He coached me during my first year of playing travel ball, and since then he's always been around.
"When I was in elementary school and a little bit in middle school, he coached me a little bit. But then he backed up and handed me off to Scott (Johnson) and Shannon (Lewis) with West Virginia Thunder (AAU team). I started playing for Shannon when I was in the seventh grade, I believe.
“My dad coached me more like in the fifth and sixth grade. He was coaching me when I wasn't very good at all."
Yet father and daughter always were on the same page because they both played the same position -- point guard.
"He has taught me more than just how to shoot or how to finish, stuff like that,” said the younger Gray. “He has taught me more mentally and IQ-wise on how to be a point guard and how to be smart."
Perhaps the elder Gray also taught his daughter not to be afraid to spread her wings and fly. As a result, she signed with Kent State of the Mid-American Conference.
What was attractive about the Golden Flashes?
"The coaching,” said Gray. “I really loved the coaching and the style of play. They like to play fast paced and that's my style of play. The coaching is the kind of coaching I like. (Head coach Todd Starkey) coaches somewhat like Scott and I really like that.
“I was looking for that. I feel really comfortable there. It's a really homey feeling, and it's really nice. I'm excited. It's only a four-hour drive away."
And Marshall? Well, of course she considered the Thundering Herd.
"I was going to stay home and play at Marshall,” said Gray, “but I decided it was best for me to go on to Kent."
At some point, everyone needs to spread their wings.
"Yes, this is all I've ever known,” she said. “I know being able to play in front of my family would have been nice, but I know they'll be able to come to some of my games."
Somewhere, Chris Gray is smiling.