CHARLESTON -- What’s their secret?
What makes the Huntington High School girls basketball team so very difficult to beat?
Is it the Highlanders’ speed and quickness? Is it their omnipresent athleticism? Is it the fact Huntington never gets outrebounded? Is it because the Highlanders play suffocating defense while committing a surprisingly low number of fouls?
It’s all those attributes and so many more.
That’s what makes Huntington special. That’s what makes HHS so uber-successful. That’s what puts the Highlanders on the cusp of winning a second consecutive Class AAAA state championship.
Huntington is locked and loaded after defeating arch-rival Cabell Midland 58-49 in the semifinal round of the 46th high school girls basketball state tournament Friday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
It just goes to show the fourth time isn’t the charm.
That’s how many times the Highlanders defeated the Knights during the 2021-22 season. First, Huntington defeated Cabell Midland 60-48. Next, HHS knocked the Knights 72-46 in the Mountain State Athletic Conference “Night of Champions.” And then Huntington defeated Cabell Midland 54-43 in the sectional tournament.
Add the Highlanders’ fourth win over Cabell Midland on Friday and that sets the stage for their state championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Morgantown-Wheeling Park contest.
So, again, what’s their secret?
“I don’t think we’ve been outrebounded this year,” revealed veteran Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas.
Well, that’s a good start. For example, the Highlanders outrebounded George Washington 49-23 in the first-round matchup. That included an eye-opening 20-5 margin on the offensive glass.
Then there’s the seldom-seen phenomenon of playing outstanding defense without fouling. Huntington committed only 10 personals during the 74-30 win over GW.
All that and so much more were present from the git-go Friday night. It all started when Huntington star point guard Dionna Gray stole the ball and raced down the court for a driving layup only 6:14 into the game.
Next, 5-foot-11 center Imari Hickman scored three consecutive field goals on low-post moves to the rim, which helped increase Huntington’s lead to 12-0. That led to Gray nailing a 3-pointer from left of the circle to increase the score to 15-1.
By the end of the first quarter, Huntington led 18-8 and never looked back.
Now, back to the question of the day.
What’s the Highlanders' secret?
“Huntington is pretty good, aren’t they?” said GW head coach Jamie LaMaster, answering a question with a question. “Good as advertised. They're like pit bulls out there, man. Anytime you play a team like that, your margin for error is so thin.
“They do a great job. But again, it's the athleticism, the speed, the hands, their nose for the ball ... you can't just run up there and set a bad screen and then roll. That doesn't work with them."
Perhaps, the best word to describe the Highlanders is "relentless."
"That's a great description of them, relentless,” said LaMaster. “But in a good way.”
Surprisingly, the relentlessness changed hands in the second quarter Friday night as Cabell Midland answered with its own run. After Huntington took a 15-1 lead, the Knights countered with a 24-11 spurt that culminated with a 29-29 deadlock with 5:13 remaining in the half.
But Gray answered with a runner on the left baseline to give HHS a 38-34 lead. The Highlanders never looked back.
And that is the secret to their success.