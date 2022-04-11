Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the blooming opinions of the day.
n Bringing in Tamar Slay as an assistant coach was a slam-dunk hire for the Marshall University men’s basketball program.
What’s not to like?
The former Thundering Herd star averaged 15.7 points during his MU career from 1998 through 2002 after helping lead Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley to consecutive Class AAA state championships in 1997-98. The 6-foot-9 Slay also was the state high school player of the year in 1998.
After college, Slay was selected in the NBA Draft and played for the New Jersey Nets and Charlotte Bobcats before playing professionally in Europe.
It’s difficult to decide who is happier with the hire -- Marshall or Slay? The Herd’s new assistant was so excited about his first day on the job, he posted a video of himself walking into the Cam Henderson Center on Monday morning.
“First day on the job, walking in,” said Slay. “It’s my home … my second home. Feels good, feels good. It’s about 8 a.m. Let’s go to work, baby.”
To say Slay hit the ground running is an understatement.
Slay joins veteran Mark Cline and fellow Raleigh County native Cornelius Jackson on Danny D’Antoni’s coaching staff. And here’s an interesting tidbit: all four coaches hail from southern West Virginia. D’Antoni is from Mullens in Wyoming County while Cline is from Williamson in Mingo County.
In more MU basketball news, don’t be surprised if the Herd picks up a point guard from the transfer portal. That would allow Andrew Taylor to move back to the shooting-guard position and Taevion Kinsey, who is returning for his final season, to return to his usual small-forward spot.
This is a win-win-win-win situation for the Herd.
Slay replaces Scott Rigot on MU’s coaching staff.
n There’s good news and bad news concerning the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
The good news is the SSAC and the Board of Control, which consists of all the high school principals in the Mountain State, voted by an overwhelming 137-5 not to expand any additional sports to four classes.
The bad news is the aforementioned authorities still weren’t smart enough to rescind the four-class format for boys and girls basketball. Why not? That’s a very good question.
Anybody who attended the annual state basketball tournaments during recent years has witnessed the abject futility of the four-class system.
All it has led to is lopsided first-round games that, frankly, were embarrassing to the players and their schools’ fans. That’s because the four-class system is allowing schools to reach the state tournament that really shouldn’t be there.
For example, during the 2022 girls state tournament, there were schools that came into the tourney with such records as 11-14, 11-13, 10-11, 15-10, 14-8 and 14-8. In the boys tourney there were schools with such records as 10-14, 13-11, 14-11, 13-9 and 14-10.
Do those records sound like this is a state that needs four classes in basketball? That’s a rhetorical question because everybody in the state -- except the SSAC -- is keenly aware of the answer.
Think it’s a coincidence that the Board of Control emphatically voted down any notion of going to four classes in any other sport?
It’s not.
That overwhelming vote speaks volumes and raises questions why it’s being done to basketball.