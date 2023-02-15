It was Taylor-made.
That’s the easiest and most accurate way to describe Marshall University’s wins at Coastal Carolina, 92-74, and Georgia State, 88-77, last week.
It couldn’t have been any more Taylor-made if the Chanticleers and Panthers had been sewn together on defense. That’s how much success — or lack thereof — they had while trying to defend against the Herd’s Andrew Taylor.
And it’s not just that the 6-foot-3 redshirt senior guard dominated so completely that Taylor was honored as the Lou Henson Award winner as the top mid-major player of the week and, then, also was voted the Sun Belt Player of the Week.
Those are great honors, but they don’t tell the real story of Taylor’s success. The truth of the matter is people have to see Taylor play to believe him.
It begins with the arsenal that Taylor developed this season. That includes all sorts of new shots and some very creative plays such as a backwards, no-look bounce pass to Taevion Kinsey for an easy dunk.
“I feel like that is something that I acquired because of all the fundamentals,” said Taylor, who will lead MU against Georgia Southern at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Henderson Center.
“You never get bored with the fundamentals. Whenever I come in and work every day, I like to do all the fundamentals — everything that I know for sure that I’m going to do in a game.
“And the rest is kind of like you’ve got to have a feel for it. I feel like that’s the missing piece. The last couple of years, I feel like I have had that feel, but maybe the speed or the strength or the overall IQ of the college Division I basketball game wasn’t there.
“But I feel now that I’ve gotten more comfortable with those things ... they just come more natural to me. It’s like playing outside sometimes, you know what I mean?”
It’s like Taylor is still imagining it’s playground ball.
“Well, yeah, and it throws them off-guard,” Taylor said. “It just makes sense. It’s (coach Danny) D’Antoni’s offense, you know, mixing it up, catch the other team off-guard ... those things aren’t expected. And I feel like that beats power every day of the week.”
It’s allowing Taylor’s creative side to surface.
The running hook off the glass. The baseline finger roll during the last game. The no-look, backwards bounce pass to Kinsey.
It’s innovative, yet it’s also simply going with Taylor’s flow of creativity.
“Going against these dudes every day definitely helps,” said Taylor. “My teammates have been probably 90% of that. Going against them one-on-one especially — going against 6-7, 6-8, Obinna (Anochili-Killen), Jacob (Conner), Wyatt (Fricks).
“And Cam Brooks-Harris, when he was here, we’d go out all the time ... and, at some point, you get tired of them blocking your shot all the time.
“That’s where I developed the floater on the wrong foot and the hook shot probably came then, too. It was really playing against Cam and Jeremy Dillon when they were here — my redshirt year. The team would go on trips and we’d stay behind and play one-on-one and just go at it for hours.
“When I first got here, Cam would block my shot every time. I hadn’t been against anybody like him before. So, I had to figure something out.”
Well, guess what?
Nobody is blocking his shots now.
That’s because he is Taylor-made.