Charles Huff didn’t get the Virginia Tech job.
But, ironically, another person with a connection to Marshall University is the Hokies’ new head football coach.
His name is Brent Pry.
Thundering Herd fans, however, are more acquainted with his father, Jim. The elder Pry was a backup quarterback for the “Young Thundering Herd” in 1971 after transferring from Ferrum Junior College.
In fact, three of Pry’s teammates at Ferrum — Tom Brown, Jerry Stainback and Dave Griffith — perished in the horrific 1970 plane crash that took 75 lives, including most of Marshall’s football team and coaching staff.
The elder Pry was at Marshall from 1971 through 1974, serving as a graduate assistant in 1973-74. Do the math and what does that mean? The aforementioned Brent Pry actually spent his first four years living in Huntington, after being born in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
Yes, indeed, it’s a small world after all.
And it’s about to get smaller.
The younger Pry, 51, was Penn State’s defensive coordinator for the last six years before accepting the Virginia Tech head coaching job. But years earlier, Pry was a defensive graduate assistant for the Hokies in 1995-97 under head coach Frank Beamer and defensive coordinator Bud Foster.
So, he has Virginia Tech connections.
Speaking of connections, there is an additional Thundering Herd connection in this saga.
Remember J.C. Price?
The bearish former Virginia Tech defensive tackle was a member of Marshall’s football coaching staff for nine years — 2012-20. Besides coaching MU’s defensive line, Price also served as co-defensive coordinator for three years.
Then, when former MU head coach Doc Holliday’s contract wasn’t renewed, Price returned to his alma mater as co-defensive line coach. Until, that is, the Hokies fired head coach Justin Fuente with two games remaining in the 2021 season.
So, who did Virginia Tech promote to interim head coach? Who else? Price.
The Hokies lost their first game under Price to Miami (Fla)., falling 38-26 on the road. But in his regular-season finale, Price pulled the upset, defeating in-state rival University of Virginia, 29-24, on Nov. 27 to reach bowl eligibility status.
To call the 48-year-old Price ecstatic would be an understatement.
“No words,” Price told ESPN. “These guys have fought their butts off all year, against all the odds, and we never splintered. We stayed together. We had some tough losses, we had some tough situations and they found a way today. I am so proud to be their coach.”
The tears were running down Price’s cheeks by then.
“This is my school,” said Price explaining his emotions. “This is home.”
Talk about a rags to riches story. If anybody had suggested this scenario three weeks ago what would Price’s reaction have been?
“I don’t believe ya,” he said. “Pinch me. Pinch me. I don’t want to wake up. I love these guys.”
Why, Price even smoked a victory cigar on the field after the game.
It was justified.
So, now that Pry has been hired at Virginia Tech, what is next for Price? More of the same. Does anybody really think that Pry is going to let Price get away? Not a chance.
Pry already has indicated that Price will remain on staff as Virginia Tech’s associate head coach/defensive coach.
That means the Marshall connections will continue.
It also means Huff can stay in Huntington.
There are enough MU connections in Blacksburg, already.