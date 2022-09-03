The NFL plays preseason games to prepare for the regular season.
But colleges?
That’s not the case.
Or is it?
On second thought, it’s pretty darned easy to make a case for Marshall University’s 55-3 lambasting of beleaguered Norfolk State on Saturday in front of 24,607 fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium as being a preseason game.
Or at least it should have been.
I mean, Norfolk State wasn’t even competitive. Just consider J.J. Davis was named the MEAC’s preseason Player of the Year. Yet, what happened when the 5-foot-9, 172-pound redshirt freshman played against the Thundering Herd?
He was a non-entity.
In the first quarter, Davis had five carries for 5 yards. He improved to 7 yards on three carries in the second period for a not-even-close-to-grand total of 12 yards on eight carries in the first half.
And remember, Davis is Norfolk State’s best player.
That’s how Grand Canyonish the gap was between Marshall’s FBS program and Norfolk State’s FCS membership. And, as a result, this so-called game turned into a sham, a charade, a miscarriage of competition.
Marshall was able to do whatever it wanted whenever it wanted the entire game. Norfolk State couldn’t even muster a fight.
It was that one-sided.
Granted, it was fun for the Payne brothers from Poca. Big brother Ethan Payne, 6-foot-1, 213 pounds, romped for 113 yards on only 10 carries and two touchdowns in the first half.
Then, “little” brother Toby Payne (6-3, 225-pound true freshman tight end) got into the act with two catches for 27 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown reception.
The Payne brothers are outstanding young men from a great family, but that’s not the point. The entire premise of playing Norfolk State was for Marshall to get more competition than it could from an intrasquad scrimmage.
I’m not convinced that happened on Saturday.
Just consider this statistic: At the end of the third quarter, Norfolk State had a miniscule 11 yards rushing on 26 carries. And here’s another stat along those lines: Marshall starting quarterback Henry Colombi completed 24 of 26 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown.
Talk about shooting fish in a barrel.
The game was so one-sided, Marshall played six different quarterbacks, including true freshman Cole Pennington, who is former Marshall great Chad Pennington’s son.
So how did this completely one-sided game make Marshall better? How did this hopelessly lopsided level of talent make MU better?
And here’s the most relevant point of all.
How did this sham competition prepare Marshall to play at Notre Dame next Saturday?