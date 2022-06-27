Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions of the day.
- Charles Huff has thrown down the gauntlet.
Not softly, either.
Instead, the Marshall University second-year head football coach hurled it with such force it surely bounced high off the Thundering Herd’s new artificial turf.
And it’s all because of Appalachian State.
Veteran Marshall fans are well-acquainted with the intense rivalry the Herd has had for decades with the Mountaineers when they were led by ultra-successful head coach Jerry Moore.
Well, now, it might be even more intense.
That’s because Marshall becomes a member of the Sun Belt Conference on July 1 and the Herd’s biggest rival will be — who else? — Appy State.
What makes the rivalry even bigger and more intense is Mountaineers’ head coach Shawn Clark is a West Virginia native, who starred at George Washington High School in Charleston before becoming a star at Appy State and eventually the head coach.
But, now, the intensity even has stepped up another notch, thanks to some news that came out last weekend and the way Huff reacted to it.
As it turns out, Appy State already has sold a school record of more than 10,000 season tickets. That’s right, more than 10,000.
“The passion, excitement and energy for App State football is at an all-time high,” said Doug Gillin, Appy athletic director.
That’s because the Mountaineers broke the all-time school and Sun Belt season attendance records last season. That’s impressive. It’s also why Huff wants to use Appalachian State’s accomplishments as motivation for Marshall’s fan base.
“Hope our fans know we are in a REAL league now!!” said Huff on Twitter. “Time to stand up!”
Are you listening Herd fans?
Not even Sir Lancelot could throw down the gauntlet any better than that.
- How big is the game between West Virginia University and Pitt that revives the historic series after an 11-year hiatus?
This big.
The Mountaineers are going to wear special uniforms for the game in Pittsburgh on September 1.
To commemorate the 105th edition of the “Backyard Brawl,” WVU’s road uniform will include a white helmet, white jersey and white pants combination trimmed in gold and blue. The background in the blue striping on the pants, jersey sleeves, numbers and helmets will feature a roadmap of Interstate 79 and the various and sundry country roads in the Mountain State.
The wider gold and blue pant striping resembles the center line markings found on the roadways fans use to travel to Mountaineer games. Also, the words “Cue Country Roads” will surround the neck of the WVU jerseys.
Now, that’s what I call renewing the “Backyard Brawl.”
- We lost Dave Wellman too soon.
Much too soon, in fact.
The veteran Herald-Dispatch newsman and sports writer was the proof that nice guys don’t always finish last. That’s because “Dude,” as we called him, was a quintessential nice guy.
They don’t come any nicer.
Yet, Wellman had battled a debilitating disease for 10 years and finally lost the good fight. He will be missed immensely.
Fly high, Dude, fly high.