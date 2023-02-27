Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
- West Virginia University is perched so precariously on “The Bubble,” it’s as if Lawrence Welk were the Mountaineers’ coach instead of Bob Huggins.
That seems to be a reasonable assumption, considering WVU had a so-so 16-13 record going into a tough road game at No. 23 Iowa State on Monday night.
Yet Huggins remains adamantly confident about WVU’s chances to reach the NCAA Tournament.
"I don't think we have anything to worry about," Huggins insisted after WVU’s 76-74 loss at Kansas on Saturday. "I will blast (the NCAA Tournament Committee's) ass as far and as long as I can if they don't let these guys in the tournament after years and years of telling people to play a competitive schedule."
Nobody can preach from a bully pulpit better than Huggins. There’s no questioning that concession. The fact remains that no one has reached the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid with a record resembling WVU’s ledger.
But Huggins still pounded the Mountaineers’ drum.
"We have, far and away -- it's not even close -- the best strength of schedule in the country -- no question," WVU’s Hall of Fame coach declared. "If that doesn't mean something to the committee, then shame on them.”
Huggins obviously was referring to the NCAA Tournament selection committee that chooses the 68 participants.
“Not just that,” Huggins was quoted, “but if you look at our scores, we deserve to be in the (NCAA) tournament. They give you all that BS about playing a strong schedule, play a strong schedule. If they continue to tell you to do that then, by God, they better hold up their end of the bargain."
Phew.
Now, that’s some fire and brimstone.
Let’s see if it works.
- Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte deserves to be congratulated.
In this technicolor world of collegiate athletic uniforms resembling a box of Skittles, the Longhorns’ AD has taken a stand.
According to 247Sports’ Chip Brown, Del Conte recently told the media, “There’s two colors – burnt orange and white.”
Nothing else is acceptable in his mind.
"If God wanted multi-colored sunsets,” said Del Conte, “He would have made them purple and green. But He didn't. They're burnt orange."
Amen.
- Apparently, President Joe Biden is not a University of Georgia football fan.
What else can be assumed when the Bulldogs have won the last two College Football Playoff National Championships, but still haven’t been invited to the White House?
Granted, there were COVID-19 protocols in place after Georgia’s 2022 championship. That prevented the Bulldogs from traveling to the White House.
But what about this year?
That’s why U.S. Rep. Earl LeRoy “Buddy” Carter and Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock signed a request for Georgia’s team to be hosted by the White House. In a letter, they pointed out the Bulldogs’ impressive two-year reign as national champions.
But, so far, to no avail.
Meanwhile, some Georgia players have noticed the snub. According to Fox News, defensive lineman Warren Brinson sent a message via Twitter, saying, “No invite to the White House is crazy @POTUS.”
Hmm.
Maybe Biden is a basketball fan.