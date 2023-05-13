Bob Huggins wouldn’t be employed right now in any other state or by any other university.
Only West Virginia.
Only West Virginia University.
After Huggins’ recent misadventures on Cincinnati radio station WLW, which sounded more like a frat party than an interview with a 69-year-old basketball coach, he would have been terminated immediately.
But Huggins is lucky.
He’s lucky to be a native-born West Virginian. He’s lucky that state natives are extremely loyal and take care of their own even after transgressions. He’s lucky that West Virginians are so forgiving.
Otherwise?
Huggins would be unemployed.
Notable, well-known public figures can’t get away with spewing such words as “f--s” and “Catholic f--s” in this day and age of stringent propriety.
They just can’t.
Not unless they want to become pariahs.
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Mark Adams is a prime example. During a meeting with a player, the school said Adams “was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents and slaves serving their masters.”
Adams was suspended and then resigned a few days later.
That is the politically correct world we live in. Except in West Virginia. People in the Mountain State will look the other way. West Virginians are forgiving of their own. Most of all, people in West Virginia are fiercely loyal.
Want to know how Huggins dodged this career-ending moment? That’s the answer.
People from outside the Mountain State don’t begin to understand that. That’s why all the national sports columnists called for Huggins’ immediate termination.
Sports Illustrated’s well-known Pat Forde is a prime example.
“A lesser coach with shorter ties to the school might already be gone,” wrote Forde. “Huggins is a WVU alum who has put in 16 years of excellent work as coach — including taking the program to its first Final Four in 41 years in 2010 — and was inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame last year. He is a hard guy to fire.
“But Monday, he’s an even harder guy to still keep around. Kowtowing to Huggins’ clout and cachet would send a signal that West Virginia cares more about him than those he marginalized by speaking his closed mind.”
That was how the national media reacted.
And, as a result, WVU and the state of West Virginia received a black eye in the court of public opinion. That in itself is nothing new. The Mountain State rarely has received good press.
But this was different because this never should have happened.
Huggins is fortunate that WVU’s president, E. Gordon Gee, has been down a similar road of making an egregious comment. When Gee was president at Ohio State, he referred to Notre Dame’s priests as “those damn Catholics” who can’t be trusted, according to a recording of the meeting.
Gee’s comments were deemed inappropriate and shortly thereafter, Gee resigned.
The larger point is Gee easily could be sympathetic towards Huggins because he, too, has been guilty of making unacceptable comments.
So, where does that leave us?
In the aftermath, Huggins has apologized profusely and eloquently. He has been contrite in every possible manner. He has said and done all the correct things.
But is that enough?
As it turns out, WVU officials think it’s enough to allow Huggins to coach the 2023-24 season.
And after that?
I’m not sure there is an after that.