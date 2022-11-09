Bob Huggins and controversy are old friends.
West Virginia University’s iconic basketball head coach never has been shy about expressing his opinion even if it raises a few eyebrows.
The truth of the matter is Huggins enjoys stirring the pot. And if it creates some controversy? So much the better.
It all started with Huggins’ opinion about the possibility of basketball powerhouse Gonzaga joining the Big 12.
“I would think it would be a tremendous awakening for Gonzaga,” he said.
That just kick-started Huggins into gear.
"I look around at what's going on,” he said, “but is the Big Ten the Big Ten anymore? I don't think so. I don't think it's the Big Ten anymore. All the conferences … the SEC isn't the SEC anymore. And the ACC certainly isn't the ACC anymore.
"I was watching a prep school practice and one of the more famous coaches in the ACC came up and sat down beside me and said, 'Well, partner, we're going to be playing twice a year now.' And I said, 'What are you talking about?' And he said, 'You're coming in our league.'
"And for a while everybody thought we were. Somebody else tried to get in and bargained their way in and back and forth. At the end of the day, we didn't end up in the ACC. Somebody else did.
"He thought it was 100 percent done. After going through that whole ordeal, I don't worry about it anymore. I don't think about it anymore.”
What Huggins does think about is the job new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is doing.
"I know our current commissioner is full of energy,” said Huggins. “He's excited about the opportunity, and he thinks that this league can do and be something very, very special. And I hope he's right.
"I know he has unbridled enthusiasm. I was with him in New York. He's a go-getter now. And he knows a lot of people. He has been through it. Not in a basketball sense, but in other ways, to build a more competitive, I don't know, television-worthy deal.
"This league is going to be an absolutely incredible league when the commissioner gets done with it."
Huggins is staunchly in favor of somebody with a basketball background running a basketball league. And make no mistake, Huggins considers the Big 12 a basketball league.
"This is going to be an even more basketball league with what's going on,” said Huggins. “There's no doubt about that. You know, that football driving the train thing? That train is slowing down. And the basketball thing is just kicking up.
“I mean, somebody says something about Gonzaga coming in the league. Come on. The basketball part of it, I think, he (Yormark) can go lure the best. I mean, that makes it pretty exciting. It's like the football thing is going away from the league, not going to the league."
Huggins obviously was referring to Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC, which was a football-driven move.
“What I'm saying is you're looking at a whole bunch of basketball people moving to different leagues. And leagues that are going to bring more money, quite frankly. The schools are going to get more money. That's what it's about.
"I'll get murdered for saying it, but I'm used to it.”
Bob Huggins wouldn’t have it any other way.