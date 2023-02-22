Everybody assumed the ascension.
When Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Huggins hung up his coaching stool, former point guard and team captain Joe Mazzulla would be West Virginia University’s next basketball coach.
It was a foregone conclusion.
Until it wasn’t.
But for 11 years, it appeared Mazzulla was the heir apparent. After all, as a redshirt junior, he helped WVU to the Final Four.
Then, he apprenticed as a Glenville State assistant (2011), Fairmont State assistant (2013), a Maine Red Claws assistant in 2016-17 in the NBA G League and then coach at Fairmont State in 2017.
Next stop, Morgantown.
But in 2019, the Boston Celtics hired Mazzulla as an assistant. Next, he was named interim coach when Boston coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the 2022-23 season.
Even then, just about everyone assumed Mazzulla would be Huggins’ successor some day.
That’s when it happened.
On Feb. 16, the Celtics officially named Mazzulla as coach. That’s how stunningly well he performed. In fact, Mazzulla coached Boston to a 42-17 record in the Eastern Conference.
And Huggins?
He just smiled. That’s because Mazzulla always was one of Huggins’ favorites. And it showed during an interview when Huggins was asked if he were surprised that Mazzulla had ascended to the NBA so quickly.
"I think he did it probably faster than most,” Huggins answered. “But Joe is going to work at it. He's going to spend time. He does a great job of absorbing what he needs to absorb.
"So, I was a little bit surprised, I guess, but not totally surprised."
Then, Huggins added an anecdote about Mazzulla from his days as a Mountaineer player.
"I remember Joe coming over to me,” Huggins said, “and saying, 'Take me out, I suck.' And I said, 'Yeah, you're right. You do. But stay out there and see if maybe we can play through this.'
"He came back over the second time and said, 'Will you take me out? I suck.' So, I said, 'Yeah, go ahead. Go sit down.' I remember that very vividly. He's the only guy I've ever had say that."
So, the question becomes: Since Mazzulla is out of the running, who is going to become Huggins’ heir apparent? Considering Huggins has only one year remaining on his contract, that has become a valid question.
Who indeed?
That’s when the rumor mill kicked into gear. And who was one rumored candidate? None other than disgraced former Texas coach Chris Beard, who was fired on Jan. 5.
As the rumor unfolded, Beard would serve as coach-in-waiting next season and take over in 2024-25.
Rather stunning, isn’t it?
Which could lead one to the assumption that Beard must have a connection to WVU. Like, perhaps, to former North Texas athletic director Wren Baker, who is now WVU’s AD.
But research showed no connections.
Beard was once an assistant coach at North Texas, but that was in 1997-99. Baker didn’t join North Texas’ athletic administration until 2016.
So, that rumor appears to be just that – a rumor.
Besides, I like Joe Mazzulla a lot better anyway.