Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
I didn’t know how to react.
At first, I was stunned.
Then, a gnawing, unsettling feeling of shock overwhelmed me.
It was disturbing enough when I reached the realization that I actually had agreed with Roger Goodell on an issue for the first time in his 15-year reign as NFL commissioner.
Talk about un-nerving.
We were never, ever in the same arena on any topic … even if it had a retractable roof. Polar opposites. That was me and Goodell.
I would sit in front of the television watching the annual NFL Draft and join the fans in actual attendance when they booed Goodell every time he took the podium.
It was a very comfortable relationship.
But, then, Goodell had to go and screw it all up.
Dang him. Who would have guessed he would pick these troubled coronavirus times to make a decision and take a stand that actually was reasonable, logical and, perhaps, most of all, timely.
Goodell, along with the NFL owners, chose to keep the original dates of the NFL Draft on April 23-25.
He voted for normalcy.
Amen.
If the American people ever needed a little normalcy inserted back into their quarantined, socially-distanced, masked, toilet-paper challenged, mundane and increasingly monotonous lives, it is now.
Right now.
In this confounding world primed with postponements, delays and cancellations, we needed something — anything — to go on as scheduled.
Thank you, Roger.
There’s a very likely chance I never will utter those words again — audibly or in print — but mark it down. I did it once. My only hope is Goodell doesn’t grow accustomed to the concept.
It’s merely refreshing to know I will be sitting somewhere on April 23-25 watching the NFL Draft.
It’s a date.
Officials took the West Virginia high school basketball tournaments away from us. Next, they took the collegiate conference basketball tournaments away from us. Then, in the unkindest cut of all, they even took “March Madness” away from us.
But, thanks to Goodell, they’re not taking the NFL Draft.
We’ll be clutching our television remotes in our hot, sweaty hands, daring anybody to change the channel.
We will be tuned into the “Normalcy Network.”
And it’s sure to feel pretty darned good.
What didn’t feel good, however, is the moment I discovered that not only had I concurred with Goodell on this topic, but I also had agreed with an even more controversial figure, again, for the first time ever.
Stephen A. Smith.
Much like the youthful fan pleading with Shoeless Joe Jackson, I wish I could say it ain’t so.
But it is.
God help me, it is.
It’s a cruel, cruel trick of fate to lead me down this unrighteous path during these turbulent times, but that’s the havoc karma has wreaked on me.
First, Goodell.
Then, the bombastic Stephen A. and his 1,000-decibel rants and raves on ESPN.
And, now, me.
Call us the “Three Un-Amigos.”
I just wish this were an April Fools’ Day column.