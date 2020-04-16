A potential predicament is looming on the high school horizon.
First, imagine an abbreviated schedule of spring sports being played in Ohio, but not in West Virginia.
Next, imagine the conflict involving border towns.
Let’s take Huntington, for example.
What if high school baseball, softball, track and tennis teams were competing on the other side of the Ohio River in Chesapeake, Fairland, South Point, Coal Grove and Ironton, but Huntington High, Cabell Midland, Spring Valley, Wayne and Huntington St. Joe weren’t allowed to compete?
On a somewhat smaller scale, a similar predicament would occur between Point Pleasant and its Ohio neighbor, Gallipolis; Parkersburg with neighboring Marietta and Belpre; and Wheeling with Beallsville and Waverly.
What a possible dilemma.
And it is indeed possible, based on a recent report from the Ohio High School Athletic Association saying Gov. Mike DeWine hopes to have schools open in the Buckeye State by May 4.
“If the governor and Ohio Department of Health deem it safe to reopen school facilities in early May,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass, referring to the coronavirus, “then we will have a shortened spring sports season that extends into June.
“I commend our sports administration staff for putting the schedules together working on state tournament sites.”
Meanwhile in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice has closed all schools through April 30, but hasn’t updated the decision. So, spring sports are somewhat in limbo.
One thing does appear certain, however: The West Virginia high school boys and girls basketball tournaments aren’t going to happen.
West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Secretary Bernie Dolan was optimistic, but that was based on schools resuming classes on April 21. When the closure was extended through April 30, it was the final straw.
As for spring sports in West Virginia, arguably they still could be held. But officials need to come up with a plan.
In Ohio, for example, everything is scheduled. Regular-season games are set to begin on May 9. Baseball sectionals, districts, regionals and the state tournament all have been scheduled. The same goes for softball.
Track and field districts, regionals and the state meet also are scheduled, along with boys tennis postseason events.
In fact, Ohio is allowing softball teams to play regular-season games through July 3, despite the state tournament being scheduled to conclude on June 27. Baseball can continue to play through June 27.
It is smart thinking all the way around.
West Virginia?
Although Ohio’s state track and field meet is scheduled for June 26-27, the SSAC’s Dolan recalled West Virginia’s 1994 state meet being held on June 16 due to a measles outbreak.
“Somewhere in that range is about as far out that we’d push this,” said Dolan.
The real crux of the matter between Ohio and West Virginia spring sports competition, however, appears to be each state’s acclimation period.
In Ohio, it will be from May 4-8.
That’s five days.
But in West Virginia, officials are clinging to the SSAC-mandated 14 practices prior to playing games.
“It’s a rule that’s put in for safety,” said Dolan. “I don’t think we’re going to take any shortcuts on safety, so I would anticipate all 14 days for everybody having to be a factor.”
That could be a make-or-break factor.
And, yes, it could lead to West Virginia spring sports teams sitting idle, while their Ohio neighbors are competing.
That would be a shame.