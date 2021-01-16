Let’s call Conference USA men’s basketball what it is.
A “homer” league.
For those readers who aren’t familiar with the term, it means a visiting team gets “homered” by the officiating, which usually leads to the home team winning.
Take Friday night’s Conference USA action, for example. There were six games, and the home teams won five. Rice defeated Old Dominion, 69-59; Louisiana Tech beat UTSA, 77-66; Southern Miss triumphed over Middle Tennessee, 84-54; North Texas crushed UTEP, 63-33; and, yes, Western Kentucky defeated visiting Marshall University, 81-73.
The lone home team that lost was Charlotte, as the 49ers were hammered 61-37 by UAB.
Two of the six games were particularly relevant in regard to the homer concept. LA Tech, which rarely loses in the Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana, shot 24 for 27 at the foul line, while visiting UTSA was just 9 of 11.
Then, there’s Western Kentucky’s win over Marshall at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky. During the first half, the Hilltoppers connected on 15 of 17 foul shots while MU was merely 2 of 5. Then, in the second half, it actually got worse. Although WKU was just 4 for 4 on free throws, the Thundering Herd didn’t even make a trip to the foul line.
Not once.
Western Kentucky finished the game 17 of 19 on free throws, while MU sat on its first-half total of 2 of 5. That’s a 15-point differential in a game decided by eight points.
Only three MU players even attempted a foul shot.
Yet, the other statistics were fairly even. MU committed 23 turnovers to WKU’s 21, the Hilltoppers had 34 points in the paint to MU’s 30, WKU had 13 fast-break points to MU’s 12 and the Toppers had 19 bench points to the Herd’s 16.
There was only one statistic that was lopsided.
Free throws.
Marshall actually outscored WKU, 39-35, in the second half and finished the game with two more field goals (30 to 28). Although Western Kentucky committed 20 turnovers to MU’s 13 and the Herd had 20 assists to WKU’s 11, the overriding statistic was 18 personal fouls called on Marshall compared to 13 on the Hilltoppers.
Is it any wonder Marshall coach Danny D’Antoni tried to pick his words ever so carefully during a postgame Zoom meeting?
“You look at the first half, maybe we’re fouling too much,” said D’Antoni. “I don’t know, but it was 15 of 17. I think they had 15 makes. We had two.”
Then D’Antoni shook his head and said, “Tough.”
After a pause for emphasis, he continued.
“The second half, about even,” said D’Antoni. “We’ll look at the film and see if we’re fouling too much … try to clean it up.
“I don’t think it was their style vs. our style,” D’Antoni went on. “We were attacking the basket; they were attacking the basket. So, I don’t think it was the style. And I don’t think it was one team more aggressive than the other. We just have to look and see if we made some silly reaches or something like that. Other than that, that was the big difference.
“I just thought that there was a big point in the game where a couple of things turned around. They end up at the foul line and we felt we did a pretty good job from the floor.
“But, again, for the game they were 19 of 21 (from the foul line) and we were 2 of 5. We didn’t even shoot one in the second half.”
D’Antoni hadn’t bitten his tongue yet, but he was getting close.
“Whatever we did that created that,” he said, “we’ve got to correct that problem. It can’t be like that. I hope it’s us. Then it’s correctable. That’s all I’m going to say about that.”
He said enough to expose an age-old problem that everyone has witnessed in Conference USA and other leagues.
But here’s the really interesting part. Western Kentucky completes the home-and-home series with Marshall at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Cam Henderson Center.
So, is home where the whistles are?
We’ll find out.