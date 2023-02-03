Is there actually light at the end of tunnel?
Or is that a train coming?
It could be either one, considering the chronic inconsistency of West Virginia University basketball. Ever since the Mountaineers began Big 12 Conference play, WVU had been on a one-step-forward, one-step-back treadmill.
To make matters worse, that inconsistency appears to be raising havoc with veteran coach Bob Huggins’ demeanor. One minute he’s seeing the big picture; the next he’s talking about changing the team’s hierarchy.
The inconsistency is starting to appear like it’s contagious.
For example, the day before WVU played at TCU (last Monday), Huggins sounded rather philosophical.
"I think in the beginning we were kind of lost,” he said. “We had guys in the portal. We had transfers. We had freshmen. We had some guys returning.
"We had such a conglomeration of a lot of different people who had been coached so many different ways. And to be able to get all those guys on the same page was really a struggle.
"I think we're to the point now where everybody understands what their role is. They understand what they can do. They understand what their teammates can do. And I think that puts us in a much, much better place.
"But that being said, I think everybody else has played as many games as we have and they've gone through by and large the same kind of things that we have."
It made sense and was very logical.
But, then, came a 76-72 loss at TCU on Tuesday. And, suddenly, Huggins’ philosophical stance was blown sky-high as the Horned Frogs drove to the hoop for 48 of their 76 points scored in the paint. That statistic alone was like pouring gasoline on his outrage.
"Which is absurd," Huggins said, referring to the points-in-the-paint statistic. "Totally absurd for the guys we have. You have guys making excuses and the guys who are supposed to be our leaders did not lead. We may have to find new leaders. You can't pout because you are making mistakes.
"The guys who are supposed to be our leaders did not lead. We may have to find ourselves some new leaders because you can't have your leaders pouting when they make mistakes. It's their fault, not anybody else's fault.
"Those are guys who have been here a long time. They're the guys who are supposed to come out here jacked up, ready to play because this is it for them. They're done after this year. But they did not give us the enthusiasm and the competitiveness and toughness that they generally do."
That’s how fast and how completely the upbeat optimism after the 80-77 victory over Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge just a week ago utterly dissipated just a few days later.
How does that happen?
How does a major college basketball team experience such extremes?
"We didn't come out with a lot of enthusiasm,” Huggins said. “I was extremely upset with us in the first 10 minutes of the game -- just our lack of energy, our lack of competitiveness. I talked to the team about it at halftime. It was better, but we put ourselves in a hole. We put ourselves in a bad, bad position and we couldn't come out."
So, now, what are fans supposed to expect when WVU hosts Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Coliseum? Will it be the light at the end of the tunnel?
Or the train?