Marshall University finally has hired a “Huff” as head football coach.
It only took 50 years.
Permit me to explain.
After most of Marshall’s football players, coaching staff and athletic officials perished in the horrific plane crash on November 14, 1970, the university began trying to pick up the pieces the following December.
That’s when the inimitable Sam Huff burst on the scene. Huff, then 36 years old, is a native of Farmington, W.Va., who became a first-team All-American at West Virginia University in 1955.
Next, he became the defensive face of the NFL with the New York Giants, thanks to then-defensive coordinator Tom Landry inventing the 4-3 defense and installing Huff at middle linebacker. He starred in the NFL from 1956-63 with the Giants and, then, for the Washington Redskins in 1964-69.
So, Huff was fresh off retirement as a player and looking for something challenging to do.
That led to a by-lined article dated Dec. 9, 1970 in The Parthenon (Marshall’s student newspaper). I wrote, “When asked if he was interested in assuming both the coaching and athletic director jobs, Huff replied that he would be ‘very interested’ in applying for both positions in some sort of a package agreement.
“The then assistant coach for the Washington Redskins,” continued the story, “was scheduled to be interviewed on the previous Friday, but his plane was forced to turn back due to bad weather. Another interview wasn’t going to take place until after that Christmas.”
Then, Huff made an additional comment about the job vacancies.
“However,” he was quoted, “I am sure there would be a lot of roadblocks before I could come to an agreement with anyone at Marshall. I would not be interested in the Marshall job unless they show me that they desire to have a top-notch program in all facets. I am not interested in being No. 2, only No. 1, and I think the state is large enough and stable enough to support two major universities.”
Next, in another Parthenon story dated January 7, 1971, I wrote, “Huff was interviewed over the 1970 Christmas holidays by MU’s Athletic Committee. He wanted a salary of $22,500 for the dual roles of athletic director and head coach.”
Referring to the salary request, Huff was quoted as saying, “That’s last on the list of important things. Remember, I said last not least.”
Then, he added, “I don’t want to be surrounded by too many committees and to be answerable to too many people. I would have to have full authority to get some badly needed things done.”
Any chance of Huff being hired ended when Marshall hired the late Joe McMullen as athletic director. In a story dated February 16, 1971 in The Parthenon, I wrote, “Sam Huff withdrew his name from the list of candidates for Marshall’s head coaching position.”
Then, Huff was quoted as saying, “I feel the relationship between myself and Mr. McMullen would not be compatible.”
Huff then continued, saying, “I wonder if McMullen would hire Jerry West as basketball coach without letters of recommendation? If I had been applying for coach in any other state than West Virginia I could understand the need for recommendations, but I was born and raised there. Vince Lombardi didn’t ask me for a letter of recommendation.”
That ended any relationship Huff had with Marshall.
But, then, Charles Huff burst onto the scene six days ago as the Thundering Herd’s new head football coach. So, at last, MU finally hired a head football coach named Huff.
The delicious irony wasn’t lost on Marshall’s new coach.
“Fifty years for a Huff to finally be at the helm of this wonderful, wonderful university community,” pondered the 37-year-old with a chuckle. “I would say that Sam paved the way. I will say that Sam definitely opened the door for the Huff lineage.
“And I am indebted to him for not taking the job, so I could be the first Huff.”
It only took 50 years.
