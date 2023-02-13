Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
- It was a tale of two coaches.
Both Marshall University and West Virginia University played road games in basketball last Saturday afternoon. But that’s where the similarities end. The Thundering Herd defeated Georgia State, 88-77, with Taevion Kinsey scoring a career-high 37 points and Andrew Taylor adding 26 points, while the Mountaineers were embarrassed during an extremely physical 94-60 loss at Texas.
Well, guess what?
The post-game reactions by both head coaches clearly told the story.
For example, when a media member asked WVU coach Bob Huggins if he was writing this one off as just one of those days, his response dripped with disdain.
“I’ve never written one off in my life,” Huggins replied pointedly.
Then, when the iconic coach was asked if his team had faced someone that played as physical as the Longhorns, Huggins’ reply was aimed directly at the inquirer.
“Not that physical,” he said. “You wouldn’t have wanted to be out there today. No."
But the sneaker was on the other foot for MU head Danny D’Antoni, after the Herd improved to 21-6.
"My greatest quote I think of all-time was, 'I might not be the biggest horse in the race, but I can ride the hell out of them,’" said a smiling D’Antoni. "So, I'm riding this team and they're taking me to places that for my age and this far into coaching, it's a real honor to be with them."
Night and day couldn’t have more different for the two West Virginia natives. While D’Antoni was laughing and smiling, Huggins was solemn and stone-faced.
When Huggins was asked if he talked to the refs about the physicality, his response was humorous although he didn’t smile.
"They're bad listeners,” replied Huggins. “If you haven't figured that out by now, they're bad listeners. They don't listen real well. So, as they say, it's an exercise in futility to try to speak to them."
Meanwhile, D’Antoni was preaching a sermon on Herd hoops from a bully pulpit.
"I tell them all along, you've got to dare to be great,” he said. “You have to want to be a great player. You've got to have the stamina and the will power and the toughness to be great. If you are afraid of being great, you don't need to play at Marshall. Go somewhere else. I don't put a ceiling on people. I trust my team."
Yes, indeed, it was a tale of two coaches.
- It was a super day for Marshall’s Nazeeh Johnson and Georgia Southern’s Jerick McKinnon.
Both hail from Sun Belt Conference schools and both ended Sunday by winning Super Bowl Rings with Kansas City.
Johnson, a rookie safety, was credited with one tackle. Meanwhile, McKinnon had three catches for 15 yards and four carries for 34 yards. His biggest carry was the nine-yard run and slide at the one-yard line on the Chiefs’ final possession. McKinnon’s smart play allowed Kansas City to run the clock down to 11 seconds and set up the game-winning 27-yard field goal.
Congratulations to both.
- It appears Ted Valentine is being ostracized.
For the second consecutive year, the acclaimed college basketball referee won’t be allowed to officiate in the NCAA basketball tournament. According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the Moundsville, West Virginia, native won’t be allowed to work the 2023 tourney because he tested positive for COVID in the 2021 tournament.
If Valentine meets the NCAA officiating criteria, he could work the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Considering Valentine has worked 10 Final Fours and four national championship games, this seems a bit heavy-handed.