CHARLESTON -- It was the most poignant moment in the 108-year history of the West Virginia high school boys basketball tournament.
Obviously, that covers a lot of territory.
But it also provides some scope to just how remarkable, how touching this one precious moment out of time became on Tuesday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Poca High School was pummeling Magnolia 43-17 when Blue Eagles head coach Dave Tallman put Sam Mensore into the game with 49 seconds remaining. Mensore is a 5-foot-10 senior who is a special-needs young man.
That’s when the game began to turn into a very special occasion.
But first, Poca coach Allen Osborne instructed his players what he wanted them to do.
"When he went in, I told our players to let him shoot,” said Osborne. “I told them not to rebound. I told them to let him shoot until he made one."
That’s what happened.
Mensore set up on the right side of the lane diagonal with the rim about 5 feet out along with a teammate. He took his first shot, missed, and his teammate rebounded and handed Mensore the ball. Then he shot a second time and missed again. And again his teammate rebounded and gave him the ball.
Next came a third shot and another miss, but the drama was building to a palpable level. The excitement and emotion were steadily reaching toward the rafters in the Charleston Coliseum.
Mensore’s teammate rebounded that third miss and handed him the ball once again. That’s when it happened. This special young man swished a 5-footer and the entire Charleston Coliseum exploded with cheers and shouts of joy and simple, basic raw emotion.
In nearly 50 years of sports writing I've never witnessed any moment that was more moving and more affirming of the inherent goodness of people who still value reaching out and helping the less fortunate.
It was as if time stood still for that one precious moment.
The fans drank in it because they realized they had just witnessed something that was uncommonly remarkable. They wanted to savor it for a moment.
"I know,” said Tallman. “It's incredible. And he made the shot. You heard the whole place when he made the shot. You know, he's a special young man. And for them (Poca's players) to do that was really nice."
The Poca players were simply happy to be a part of the special moment.
"That was really cool,” said Isaac McKneely, senior Poca star who is the two-time state player of the year. “I saw him at the beginning of the game. And whenever we started sort of taking the game away from them, I saw him go in and I was really excited for him. Our whole team was excited. When we see people like that, we're really excited for someone like that.
"That's a big moment for him. I'm sure he's on top of the world right now."
He deserved to be.
And for one special moment in time, Mensure took all of us in attendance with him. We’ll never forget it. That’s particularly true because it occurred in the venue of a state tournament.
Anybody have a guess at how many other states have had something like that happen in their basketball tournaments?
My guess is only West Virginia.