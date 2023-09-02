How embarrassing.
Marshall University’s football team trailed at halftime, 3-0, Saturday night at Joan C. Edwards Stadium to a University of Albany squad that has Scooby-Doo for a mascot.
I wish I was making this up.
But I’m not.
Pick a synonym, any synonym. They all apply in this unthinkable scenario. Such words as humbling, embarrassing, mortifying, disgracing and humiliating come swiftly to mind.
It was like watching a nightmare in shoulder pads.
What’s worse, none of us saw this coming. Not me. Not you. Not even your neighbor down the street. This was supposed to be like a walk in Ritter Park. Instead, it was like a Nightmare on Elm Street.
And just when we thought this situation couldn’t become more humiliating, Albany took the second-half kickoff and marched 75 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown with 9:35 remaining in the third quarter. The score came on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Reese Poffenbarger to Jackson Parker to give the Great Danes a shocking 10-0 lead.
And, yes, I do indeed mean shocking.
So, how did this unthinkable occasion happen? Well, it took a lot of poor football.
For instance, Marshall was held to only 52 yards rushing in the first half. But it certainly didn’t look like that would be the case. On the very first play from scrimmage, Herd star running back Rasheen Ali raced 73 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. It was precisely what Herd fans expected against an Albany team, doggone it.
But wait a minute.
The officiating crew threw a flag. It was a holding call against Marshall and, suddenly, the 73-yard gain was pared down to a 31-yard gain. It turned out to be an omen. Ali managed only 20 yards on his next nine carries of the first half.
To make matters worse, Albany accumulated nine first downs in the first half, while Marshall managed eight. Besides that, MU was 0 for 7 on third downs. And the final indignity of the first half? Albany’s time of possession was 17:51 to Marshall’s meager 12:09.
So, is it any wonder the Herd trailed at halftime?
But even then, Marshall fans expected their Herd to bounce back. Instead, Albany’s slippery quarterback, Poffenbarger, tossed that 19-yard touchdown pass.
This time, however, the Herd bounced back and fought back. MU wideout Chuck Montgomery got loose for a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cam Fancher to narrow Albany’s lead to 10-7.
That’s when the unthinkable happened again. Albany’s elusive Poffenbarger raced 54 yards right up the middle for a touchdown with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter to increase the Great Danes’ lead to 17-7.
Again, it wasn’t looking good. But that’s when Ali ripped off a 13-yard TD run with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter. And, then, he did it again. This time Ali raced 30 yards with 12:53 left in the fourth quarter to give Marshall its first lead of the game, 21-17.
But MU fans couldn’t celebrate. Not yet. With 9:30 remaining, quarterback Cam Fancher tossed an interception.
Uh, oh, did that mean more doom and gloom?
Not necessarily.
MU withstood the turnover, but it couldn’t stand prosperity. With 2:30 remaining, MU placekicker Rece Verhoff had a 37-yard field goal attempt blocked.
But this time Marshall finally bowed its collective neck and finally pulled out a much tougher than expected 21-17 win.
Was it a victory?
No, it was a win. And not a very good win, at that.