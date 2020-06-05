Waiting to exhale.
That’s been the holding pattern sports fans have been suffering through ever since COVID-19 virtually shut down all sports on March 12.
For about two and half months we have been holding our breath.
It hasn’t been easy.
That’s because we are so accustomed to having sports take our breath away with thrilling feats of athleticism, make us gasp with spectacular plays and, yes, force a sigh of disappointment if our favorite team doesn’t prevail.
In so many ways, sports are our oxygen.
They make us breathe in and out.
That’s because we have become a sports-driven society. It’s easy to understand. We work our jobs, we collect our retirement checks and we watch our sports.
As we have learned so very painfully in the last 78 days, our lives have become much too mundane and far too routine without sports to color our world.
Now, for the good news.
It’s time to begin breathing a little easier. That’s because sports across-the-board are edging closer and closer to returning.
Anybody who just breathed a sigh of relief was enormously entitled.
Why, some sports already have returned. NASCAR is racing and it has been a pleasure to watch despite the empty grandstands. The same goes for PGA play. Who didn’t enjoy seeing Tom Brady split the seat of his pants while playing golf with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning?
That’s what sports do.
They put smiles on our faces.
For instance:
n The NHL is finalizing a playoff format to provide a fitting finale to its 2019-20 season.
n The NBA Board of Governors approved a return to play proposal by a vote of 29-1 on Thursday. So, now, basketball is scheduled to return on July 31 at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. A total of 22 teams will participate in eight regular-season games and, then, a full playoff.
n The NFL is allowing teams to hold their training camps in their practice facilities. Also, coaching staffs were permitted to return to team facilities on Friday and the maximum total of personnel allowed to participate was increased to 100.
n Marshall University’s football players are taking part in voluntary workouts and West Virginia University’s players will follow suit next week.
n Major League Baseball is doing what it does best — argue. Whether its owners vs. players association or a manager in the face of an umpire, baseball is all about arguments.
The most recent is the players wanting to play 114 games with the owners countering at 50. The players want to make more money with their pro-rated contracts, while the owners want to make sure the playoffs and World Series come to fruition so they can reap their bonanza of television revenue.
The outcome?
My guess is they’ll agree on 80 or so games as the middle ground. And finally we’ll hear the sweet sounds of “Play ball!” somewhere during the first two weeks of July.
Why, we might even have some Little League baseball games before long.
Wouldn’t that be sweet?
It’s almost here, folks.
The time for us to slowly breathe a delighted sigh of welcome relief is drawing nigh.
I can’t wait to exhale.
