When your sports heroes pass away, a small piece of yourself dies with them.
It is inevitable.
For years and years, we follow their exploits, we thrill to their achievements and we are so very proud of their accomplishments.
They are our pride and our joy.
That’s because, for the most part, these iconic sports stars became our heroes when we were just youngsters. Then, we followed them through adolescence into adulthood, and they just never stopped being our heroes.
Until they die.
That’s what happened to me last Thursday. Jim Brown died. He was 87 years old and still looked indestructible. But he wasn’t. No, he wasn’t.
Will any player ever take Brown’s place as the greatest player in NFL history? Not in my mind. Not in many minds. The Cleveland Browns fullback was the most unstoppable force in the annals of pro football. He remains the only player in NFL history to rush for an average of 100 yards per game.
I never was fortunate enough to meet Brown, but I did the next best thing. As a sportswriter, I was standing on the sidelines of Spinney Field — the Cincinnati Bengals’ old practice field — watching practice when a man walked up and stood next to me.
It was Paul Brown — THE Paul Brown.
After introducing myself, I asked Brown about his memories of Jim Brown. He proceeded to entertain me with tales about Jim Brown and his exploits for several minutes.
In retrospect, it’s difficult to decide what would have been better — to talk to the iconic Paul Brown about Jim Brown or to talk with Jim Brown himself.
Either way, this remains a memory I cherish even more now that my hero — Jim Brown — has passed away.
He’s not the first hero I’ve lost — just the most recent. My baseball hero — the inimitable Frank Robinson — died four years ago in 2019. An autographed baseball with Robinson’s signature sits in a glass cube on my desk even as I write this.
I remember how crushed, and then how angry I became when the Cincinnati Reds traded Robinson to the Baltimore Orioles after the 1965 season. The Reds’ front office cited his age, calling him an “old” 31.
So, I delighted when Robinson won the American League Triple Crown during the ‘66 season with 49 homers, 122 RBI and a .316 batting average.
Besides, my grandfather lived in a corner brownstone, and I could see the Orioles’ Memorial Stadium from his front porch. So, I always talked my father into scheduling vacation around an Orioles homestand.
Later, as a sportswriter in Charleston, I was covering the Charleston Charlies versus Rochester Red Wings International League baseball game at Watt Powell Park for the Rochester newspaper.
Who was Rochester’s manager?
None other than Frank Robinson.
As I walked into the visitors’ clubhouse, I kept thinking, “Please don’t let him be a jerk … please, please, please.” That’s when Robinson walked up to me, smiled and said, “Well, young man, what can I do for you?”
His hero status was secure. And I was ecstatic.
Although Robinson and now Brown are deceased, I still have one hero remaining. He’s the “Big O” — Oscar Robertson. He’s 84 years old now and still remains one of only two players to average a triple-double during an entire NBA season.
He was the most unstoppable point guard in the league.
And, yes, I was fortunate enough to be able to interview Robertson in a Charleston hotel room years ago. The “Big O” was everything I hoped he would be.
I’ve been very fortunate when it comes to my sports heroes.
But I’m not so sure that wasn’t the end of an era. It doesn’t seem like this generation has sports heroes like we did. And that’s a shame.
I was lucky.
None of my sports heroes ever let me down. So, thanks Oscar, thanks Frank and rest in peace, Jim.
Heroes are forever.