What a mess.
The covert, disingenuous actions by Oklahoma and Texas during the last six months has college football reeling en masse.
Considering preseason practices will start in less than two weeks, the timing is stupefying. What’s just as amazing time-wise is multiple news outlets are reporting the Sooners’ and Longhorns’ potential move to the Southeastern Conference could become official in — wait for it — about two weeks.
What a momentous time span this could be.
Especially considering the immense fallout. If Oklahoma and Texas do indeed make this move, it completely will change the Power Five as we know it. Why, it even could trickle down into the upper echelon of the Group of Five.
It also provides a sad reminder of just how little allegiance exists in the sports world of today. From the transfer portal to playing hop-scotch with different conferences to not honoring spoken and unspoken agreements, our sports world has become a very deceitful and insincere place.
That being said, let’s get down to the nuts and bolts.
First and foremost, what does this mean for the Big 12, in general, and West Virginia University, in particular.
Both are treading water.
Big 12 officials are wondering if they can hold the league together without its two bell cows — Texas and Oklahoma. Why, Kansas already has floated publicized feelers to the Big Ten in an attempt to find out if there is any interest. My guess is that would be very, very doubtful.
In the meantime, the leaders at WVU, Iowa State, Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State have to decide whether they want to hold the league together or disband. If the decision is the former, then the eight holdover schools have to decide whether to expand by adding two more schools or four.
Four makes the most sense to me. After all, then the Big 12 actually would have 12 members. What a concept.
The potential four invitees are actually no-brainers. Houston is at the top of the list. The only reason the Cougars weren’t already a member is the Big 12 decided it had too many Texas-based schools. Not anymore.
Then, there is the University of Cincinnati, which is arguably the top football program in the Group of Five; UCF, which almost always contends for the access bowl; and BYU, which fancies itself as a national program a la Notre Dame.
That’s a fairly strong list. Would it be staunch enough to maintain a lucrative television package for the Big 12? Ah, that’s the deciding question.
The problem is the Big 12 doesn’t have any options.
That could well be a problem for WVU, as well. As fans will remember, the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012 as a last-ditch effort.
If not for the Big 12, WVU would have landed outside the Power 5 in the American Athletic Conference.
The reason WVU was grasping at the Big 12’s straw was the ACC showed no interest in bringing the Mountaineers on-board.
At the time, WVU’s athletic facilities were questioned. Now, that is not an issue. But the biggest reason the ACC spurned WVU was academics. The ACC didn’t believe WVU measured up.
That is expected to be an issue this time, as well, if WVU would choose to reach out to the ACC again.
Quite the mess, isn’t it?
It’s like a soap opera in shoulder pads.