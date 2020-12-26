The people have spoken.
Here is a sampling of Marshall University fans’ reactions during the Thundering Herd’s 17-10 loss to Buffalo on Christmas Day in the Camellia Bowl at Montgomery, Alabama:
- “The best thing we could get for Christmas, as Herd fans, is a resignation letter from Doc.”
- “This season was one of the most inexplicable collapses I’ve ever seen in sports.”
- “All players come back. Most of the coaches leave. That’d be great.”
- “C-USA should take back Doc’s Coach of the Year award after that Marshall punt sequence.”
- “Another disappointing performance by the Herd offense. Time to look at the coaching staff and make some changes.”
- “There’s hitting a wall and, then, there’s Marshall’s offense since mid-November.”
- “Appreciate the show but Marshall football hasn’t been Marshall football for 15 years.”
The natives aren’t just restless, they’re beginning to revolt. It’s isn’t difficult to understand their emotions considering the circumstances.
Nobody on God’s green earth expected Marshall to suffer the complete and utter meltdown it experienced during the span running from December 5 through Christmas Day.
What a disastrous stretch of 21 days.
When the snow melted, the Herd inexplicably had lost three consecutive games, had suffered through questionable lack of effort and performance in those contests and watched three star players (Tavante Beckett, Brenden Knox and Josh Ball) opt out rather than play in the bowl game.
Is it any wonder Marshall’s fans are angst-ridden?
They went from cheering for a 7-0 team ranked No. 15 in the nation in both major polls to feeling like they had been “Thunder Struck” by their own team.
So, of course, the fans need a “fall guy.” They need somebody to blame, somebody to point an accusing finger at, somebody to be the target of their frustration.
Guess who is nominated?
Veteran head coach Doc Holliday, of course. He’s an easy target. But then again, the head coach always is. It is simply the nature of life, in general, and sports, in particular. The blame always runs uphill to the CEO or, in this case, the head coach.
It is inevitable.
Has Holliday had a successful 11-year run? Yes, indeed. His record is 85-54 for a .612 winning percentage. The criticism of Holliday is he has lost the big games. MU has reached only three Conference USA championship games in his 11 years and lost two, including a 22-13 defeat to UAB in 2020.
Holliday also has lost two consecutive bowl games. In fact, Marshall finished with three consecutive losses and consecutive defeats in bowl games for the first time in FBS history. Add this season’s meltdown to 2019’s 8-5 overall record and it seems like the Herd is slipping.
So, perhaps, it is time for Holliday to walk away and hang up the “Gone Fishin’" sign. After all, his contract does expire on June 30 at the end of the fiscal year.
That’s why I believe Holliday should leave on his own terms. He deserves the chance to walk away gracefully and announce his retirement.
Amicable partings always are preferable to acrimonious endings.
Let’s hope that is what happens.
--30--