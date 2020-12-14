Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are toasty, warm opinions to keep everyone hot under the collar.
n Isn’t it time for Marshall University to reach an agreement with Appalachian Power Park to play the Thundering Herd’s Conference USA games in the Charleston-based stadium?
The answer is an unequivocal “yes.”
Actually, it should be a no-brainer. That’s because the whole scenario has fallen into place.
Appalachian Power Park is one of only 11 minor league affiliates in the country that were kicked to the curb in Major League Baseball’s new working agreement. APP is now a ballpark without a tenant.
Meanwhile, the progress on a proposed new baseball stadium for Marshall consists of a sign leaning up against a fence in front of the property on Fifth Avenue.
It is at a stand-still. And, at this point, there isn’t any progress in sight. Yet, if the COVID-19 vaccines work and the creek don’t rise, Marshall will have a baseball season in 2021.
So, where is the Herd going to play? The Kennedy Center? That’s acceptable for non-conference games, but the only reason Conference USA signed off on “The Deuce” was because of an impending new stadium.
Well, guess what? It’s not so impending anymore.
In the meantime, Marshall needs a quality place to play its C-USA games. Bingo! Appalachian Power Park is available.
I know, I know. Been there, done that. But that was then and this is now. And now the circumstances have changed. The problems of Marshall not being able to take infield or batting practice before games don’t exist anymore.
It’s a perfect situation. Appalachian Power Park needs someone playing baseball inside its friendly confines this season and Marshall needs a nice, accommodating place to play.
It’s a win-win that needs to happen.
n Anybody seen the latest edition of the Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings?
They are “must see” reading. The rankings, affectionately known as the “KenPom Ratings,” are highly respected by college basketball aficionados. And the current ratings of games played through Dec. 13 are quite interesting.
West Virginia University, for example, is ranked No. 6 in the country. The only Big 12 schools ahead of the Mountaineers are Baylor (No. 2) and Texas (No. 5).
Trailing that trio is Texas Tech (No. 8), Kansas (No. 9), Oklahoma (No. 34), Oklahoma State (No. 44), TCU (No. 63), Iowa State (No. 78) and Kansas State (No. 156).
Then, there’s Marshall. The undefeated Herd is the top ranked team in Conference USA at No. 77. MU shot past Western Kentucky (No. 82) on the strength of an 81-67 victory over Ohio University on Sunday.
Other notable teams ranked below Marshall include Northern Iowa (No. 88), UAB (No. 96), Toledo (No. 107), Ohio (No. 108), Old Dominion (No. 113), Louisiana Tech (No. 128), UTSA (No. 175), UTEP (No. 189), FIU (No. 191) and Middle Tennessee (No. 179).
Those are strong endorsements for both the Mountaineers and Thundering Herd.
n Sometimes off-the-cuff comments are too good not to be quoted.
WVU head football coach Neal Brown delivered one recently.
“If you understand contact tracing,” said Brown with a quizzical smile on his face, “let me know.”
Point taken, Neal.