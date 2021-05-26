The soccer celebration isn’t over.
You can bet your broccoli on it because Tim White is seeing to that.
White has brain-stormed a concept he calls “The Green Mile Campaign.” As part of that idea, White is calling on restaurants, bars and pubs in Huntington to team up this weekend (Friday through Sunday) to raise money for the Big Green Scholarship Foundation’s “Corner Kick Club.”
This club supports student-athletes on the Marshall University soccer team.
Now, here’s the kicker.
The money will be raised by the eating and drinking establishments serving food and beverages that are colored green. Such as, green beer, green margaritas, green eggs (sorry, no ham), green ice cream and milkshakes, fried green tomatoes, pickles, broccoli, salads, etc.
Or as White puts it: “Cookin’ Up Some Green For The Boys In Green To Raise Some Green.”
White hopes the establishments that take part will donate 10% of their “green” sales to the “Corner Kick Club.” Any establishment that wants to partake in “The Green Mile Campaign” can post a flier in the window to show patrons it is participating.
And what does the establishment that raises the most money receive?
It will have the privilege of displaying the NCAA men’s soccer national championship trophy for staff and patrons to see and photograph.
So, plan on eating “Green” this weekend, Thundering Herd fans. It is for a very worth-while cause.
For information contact White at 304 710-8668 or at Tim@wisewv.com.
ON TRACK: Marshall’s track and field team qualified four athletes to compete in the NCAA East Preliminary Round on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida.
The quartet includes Safiyyah Mitchell in the 100-meter hurdles, Lauren Zaglifa in the pole vault and Mikah Alleyne and Ashonti Warner in the 400-meter hurdles.
“We are super excited about this opportunity,” said veteran head coach Jeff Small. “Safiyyah and Ashonti have been here before and know what to expect. Lauren has been working towards this goal her whole career while Mikah is so young in her event that the sky is the limit for her.
“They have all looked great in practice and are ready to do what it takes to advance to the next round.”
In order to advance, Mitchell, Warner and Alleyne have to finish in the top three in their heat or post one of the next six best times. That would advance the athletes to the quarter-finals on Saturday and present the opportunity to advance to the NCAA Championship meet.
Zaglifa has to finish among the top 12 in the pole vault to advance to the nationals.
So, here’s a great opportunity for Marshall athletes to gain even more national recognition.
LESS CONFUSION: That could be the case in collegiate basketball arenas if the Women’s Basketball Rules Committee’s proposal of moving the 3-point line back is passed.
As it is now, there is a pair of 3-point lines in both the WVU Coliseum and Cam Henderson Center. The closer line is for the women’s basketball teams, while the farther line is for the men’s players.
At any rate, two lines are rather confusing.
But the new proposal would move the women’s basketball line back to the international distance of 22 feet, 1.75 inches. In other words, the same distance as the men’s 3-point line.
So, only one 3-point line would be necessary.
In this case, subtraction is indeed a welcome addition.