Let’s take inventory.
Based on Marshall University starting voluntary workouts for football players on June 1 and West Virginia University following on June 15, we cling to hope there will be a 2020 college season.
Are we sure?
No.
There are far too many uncertainties involving the coronavirus pandemic and a potential resurgence for any of us to declare that there will indeed be a college football season.
But what do we know?
There will be three new bowl games in 2020.
Just what we needed, right?
Having 41 bowl games involving 82 of the 130 FBS programs wasn’t enough. We needed three more. So, now, there will be bowl games in Fenway Park (yes, THAT Fenway), Myrtle Beach and Los Angeles for a total of 44 bowls and 88 participants.
How long will it be until schools with 4-8 records are playing in bowls?
What a joke.
The problem is I’m not joking.
Furthermore, Conference USA actually has a tie-in with the Myrtle Beach Bowl and is a consideration for the Fenway Bowl, although its primary ties are to the ACC and American.
This just keeps getting curiouser and curiouser. Kind of like watching Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels act in a movie.
For example, C-USA wanted no part of moving its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Myrtle Beach, but now it wants to be involved in a bowl game there.
Huh?
The game will be played at Coastal Carolina University’s 21,000-seat Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. Besides C-USA, the Sun Belt and Mid-American Conference are tie-ins.
Anybody want to guess where Marshall will want to play in December?
Oh, and fans should be prepared. Remember the blue turf at Boise State when Marshall played there in 2019? Well, Brooks Stadium’s artificial turf is teal-colored.
I promise I’m not making this stuff up.
Anyway, as a point of reference, the largest crowd in Brooks Stadium history occurred when Georgia State defeated Coastal Carolina, 31-21, in front of 17,249 fans on Oct. 12, 2019.
Then there’s the Fenway Bowl. What a beautiful place to hold a bowl game in mid- to late December in Boston. It’s almost as weather-friendly as the Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium.
There we have it. If Yankee Stadium has a bowl game, then of course Fenway has to have one, too. The rivalry dictates it. Right, Babe Ruth?
I just want to see a placekicker put one over the Green Monster.
Actually, Fenway Park is no stranger to football. It hosted a game way back in 1912 and, more recently, the 135th rendition of “The Game” between Harvard and Yale was played at Fenway in 2018.
As for the LA Bowl in La-La Land, it will be in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and have nice weather. Attendance? Uh, maybe not so nice.
Uh, is it just me or are these people putting the cart before the horse so far not even Secretariat could catch up?
I mean, before three new bowl games are unveiled and Conference USA releases its new bowl connections, shouldn’t we first be making sure there’s even going to be a football season in 2020?
Just sayin’.