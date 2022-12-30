Just when Marshall University basketball fans thought it was safe to go inside again, it happened.
The officiating bugaboo raised its ugly head again.
Oh, no.
Unfortunately, oh yes.
When the young three-man officiating crew was finished on Thursday night in the Cam Henderson Center, the Thundering Herd had been whistled for 18 personal fouls. Appalachian State? It had been assessed only nine fouls — half as many.
And that’s just the tip of the officiating iceberg.
The double dose of fouls led to App State shooting 23 free throws, but making only 11. The interesting part, however, is the Mountaineers made more foul shots than Marshall even attempted. The Herd was limited to only 6 of 9 shooting from the foul line.
When Marshall coach Danny D’Antoni was informed of the differential, he was a bit upset.
“They shot 23 and we shot nine?” he asked, making sure he had heard correctly.
When the totals were confirmed, D’Antoni just shook his head.
And, remember, that didn’t even include the technical foul that was whistled on D’Antoni with 16:54 remaining in the game. Of course, everyone could see it coming because D’Antoni was on his feet and raising cane the entire first half.
And justifiably so.
After all, Marshall’s Obinna Anochili-Killen fouled out. Taevion Kinsey had four fouls and sat out for several minutes of the second half. Micah Handlogten had four fouls including two early personals that limited his playing time to only 6:09 in the first half.
That led to D’Antoni uncharacteristically using 10 players during the first half, including three different centers. Meanwhile, Appalachian State had only two players, who were assessed more than one foul. Two Mountaineers had two fouls a piece.
So, what is all this leading toward?
As it turns out, a friendly, former, big-time referee volunteered the news that the Sun Belt and Conference USA use the same officials. Ohmigosh, the same guys call both leagues? Sad, but unfortunately true.
Just when everyone thought C-USA was in Marshall’s rearview mirror, now we discover this one dreaded aspect still remains.
It doesn’t seem fair, does it?
n NOW FOR JMU: The good news is James Madison lost at Coppin State, 107-100 in double overtime on Dec. 21. If Coppin State rings a bell, it’s because MU defeated the Eagles 86-67 on Nov. 19.
The bad news is Marshall hosts the high-scoring Dukes, who are averaging 91.0 points, at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Cam Henderson Center.
"They shoot threes and they shoot a ton of 'em,” said D’Antoni. “And that's a lot of it, but they are fast-paced, too. They take a quick shot and they've got 3-point shooters and usually get those in transition, which they do. And they knock 'em down at a high rate. So, it's going to be a good ball game.
"They don't have as much size as the team we just faced (Appalachian State). They have one kid, but most of 'em ... they start 6-6, 6-7 maybe 6-8, in that neighborhood."
So, it should be a high-paced game.
"I think so,” agreed D’Antoni. “You never know, but I think so. I envision it's going to be that. Well, obviously, they average 91 (points) and we average in the mid-80s, so ..."
It has track meet written all over it.
"Yeah, probably so,” said D’Antoni. “It should be a fun game. That's going to lead to a good game. Win or lose, I like good games. We'll be out there, giving it our best shot and we'll see what happens.
“I’d like to ring in the New Year the way I like to ring it in. I don't want to go home with a frown on my face."
He has plenty of company.