MORGANTOWN — Kansas came out hotter than a burning couch on High Street.
Just 4:24 into the game, look what already had happened.
The Jayhawks had nailed five consecutive shots. Kansas had gone on a scintillating 12-2 run over a span of only 1:52. And the Jayhawks also managed a mini 6-0 run over only 56 seconds.
That’s not exactly a good way to upset the No. 3 ranked team in the country.
And guess what?
It just got worse.
So, is it any surprise that Kansas manhandled WVU, 76-62, here Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd?
At the 14:12 mark, Kansas was 6-for-7 from behind the 3-point arc — a sizzling .857 percentage. So, it had to get better for the Mountaineers, right? Uh, no.
With 11:58 remaining in the first half Kansas had knocked down nine consecutive shots. The Mountaineers? They had connected on only one of their last seven shots.
Well, believe it or not, then it just got worse. With 8:49 left in the half, WVU had made only two of its last 11 field goal attempts. Two-for-11! But, wait, it got worse again. Kansas’ lanky freshman sharp-shooter, Gradey Dick, swished a 3-pointer from the right corner to give the Jayhawks a 40-28 lead with only 2:20 remaining in the half.
And who was burying the knife in the Mountaineers’ hopes? Who else? The blond-haired, baby-faced, 6-foot-8 assassin himself — Dick. By the end of the first 20 minutes, Dick had scored a game-high 10 points on 3-for-4 shooting from behind the arc.
The only saving grace for the Mountaineers was Kansas ended the half in a shooting funk. The Jayhawks missed all six of their field goal attempts during one span, made only one of their last nine field goal attempts of the first half and didn’t sink a shot in the final 2:35 of the half.
Phew.
It was like WVU and Kansas took turns having brutal shooting performances.
The unfortunate part is it didn’t get much better after halftime.
Kansas’ Kevin McCullar banked in a 3-pointer just 32 seconds into the second half, but guess what? He didn’t call “bank.” Yep, he was that lucky.
Meanwhile, the Mountaineers still were busily missing shots. With 12:31 remaining, WVU was 4 of 18 from the floor (.222) including only 1 of 8 from behind the arc (12.5 percent).
It’s pretty darned impossible to win a Big 12 basketball game with those sort of shooting numbers. That’s why the Mountaineers trailed the third-ranked Jayhawks 66-49 with 7:45 remaining.
Uh, folks, that’s a 17-point deficit.
To make matters worse, the real thorn in the Mountaineers’ side — Dick — wasn’t finished with his 3-point mayhem. With 10:53 remaining the wunderkind nailed yet another 3-pointer from the right wing.
Heard enough?
OK then, let’s check in with WVU’s Erik Stevenson. The 6-4 senior had been the “bad boy” of Mountaineer basketball lately with two technical fouls in two Big 12 games and some antics that don’t bear repeating.
So, was Stevenson on his best behavior here Saturday? Yes. Unless, of course, we want to include those bright green sneakers that he was wearing, which made it appear that Stevenson was heading for Oz. Besides, the green sneaks really clashed with WVU’s gold uniforms.
They didn’t help Stevenson’s game, either.
He ended up making only 4 of 18 field goal attempts (.222), was 0-for-5 from behind the arc and scored only 12 points.
All in all, WVU was out-scored, out-shot, out-rebounded and just plain out-played.
There is a lot of work to be done.