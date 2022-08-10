Remember when we last witnessed Willie Johnson?
He was waiving his hand signaling for a fair catch at Marshall University’s 18-yard-line in the fourth quarter of the Thundering Herd’s eventual 36-21 loss to Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl.
That’s when it happened.
Louisiana’s Jayrin Wilson knocked Johnson halfway to Baton Rouge with a vicious hit that left the diminutive MU wide receiver in a heap. And, of course, a near brawl from incensed Herd players ensued.
Now, fast forward.
As much as it looked like a runaway locomotive flattening an innocent bystander, after being helped to his feet, Johnson, generously listed as 6-foot, 176 pounds, walked to the sidelines and lived to play football another day.
Did he ever.
In fact, it was Johnson who stole the show in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 27-11 win over Jacksonville on Aug. 5 in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
Johnson, a Fort Myers, Florida native who had signed with Jacksonville as a free agent after a mini-camp tryout in May, was back to return a punt on the last play of the third quarter.
That’s when lightning struck.
Johnson returned the punt an amazing 88 yards for a touchdown. He made would-be tacklers miss. He had the Raiders grabbing air. He was barely touched.
But, unfortunately, the officiating crew stepped in and called the play back for a penalty. Even so, Johnson’s punt return was so spectacular, it didn’t take the luster off what he had done.
Just ask his buddy, Talik Keaton, who was watching on television when Johnson made that punt return.
"Oh, yes sir,” said Keaton, 6-1, 188-pound redshirt junior wide receiver at Marshall. “It was crazy. It was the Hall of Fame Game and we had talked to him. He told us he was going to play toward the end of the game.
“And I said, 'What if Willie returns a punt in the first game?' As soon as I said that, I saw him on the edge and I said, 'Oh, yeah, he's gone.' I saw just him and the punter and I said, 'Oh, yeah.' It was literally a flashback to the N.C. Central game last year.”
Keaton couldn’t have been more excited if he had been standing there on the sidelines in Canton.
"I was jumping up and down in my house,” he said. “I know the people under my apartment was mad at me because I was jumping up and down.
“It's motivation to see somebody that you played with and that you worked with on punt return. Willie and I worked on it every day because we did the two-man return. He and I were the only punt returners.
"To see him translate it from here -- because it started at Marshall -- and be at Jacksonville in 'The League,' it's just motivation. It makes it way better being in the Hall of Fame Game. It's motivation. It makes you go even harder."
Not bad for a guy who once resembled a greasy spot on the New Orleans Bowl turf, huh?
"Willie is a tough dude,” said Keaton, who hails from Sarasota, Florida. “It’s a mentality. It's a Florida thing."
It’s difficult to argue with that premise.
So far, sunshine and punt returns are working pretty well.