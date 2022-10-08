Imagine somebody not being able to do the one thing he loved above all others for two years.
Two years!
That is what Khalan Laborn endured.
After rushing for 297 yards and four touchdowns on 63 carries for Florida State during the 2019 season, the Seminoles dismissed Laborn from their football program.
Inexplicably, Laborn found himself on the outside looking in for the next two years. After that respite, he had only one year of football eligibility remaining.
That’s when the 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back found Marshall University. It was kismet. That particularly became the case when star running back Raheem Ali suffered a knee injury in preseason camp.
The rest is ongoing history.
Heading into Marshall’s game against Louisiana at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Laborn is the No. 2 ground-gainer in Division I-A football with 731 yards on 132 carries (5.5 yards per rush) with eight touchdowns.
He’s back.
But Laborn hasn’t forgotten those two long years.
“You just try to stay locked in,” he said, “and, yeah, knowing that you're going to be back. But I have nothing to complain about. I'm not complaining about nothing one bit."
Yet, it was difficult not to get discouraged at times. There had to be moments when Laborn wondered if he was going to get one last chance.
“You just stay locked in,” he explained. “You do what you're supposed to do and be where you're supposed to be. It's kind of like setting short-term goals."
Besides, Laborn had a support group in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
"Yes, my mom, my dad, my uncle, my mamaw,” he said. “And a couple of my close friends from high school when I first moved back to Virginia. It was a little hard transition, but I made some really close friends that I'm still friends with now.
"Just knowing that my family kept telling me that 'you do have something there in football that you've just got to stay locked in and focused and just put your all into it.'
"What really came to fruition is people kept telling me that they believed in me and that they see something in me that I see, but I'm not taking it as seriously as they are taking it for me. So that was something.”
But the real motivation for Laborn came on Saturdays.
"Actually just not being on a team,” he said, “and watching football and realizing that you're not playing is one of those things that also was an eye-opener.
"So I said to myself, 'The next time I get that opportunity I'm going to take it and run with it.'"
That is literally what Laborn has done.
After being offered scholarships by the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State and Penn State, and then committing to Florida State, Laborn is content to be a big fish in a smaller pond.
All he wanted to do was play football … again.
"It was a long two years,” admitted Laborn. “A lot of embarrassment, a lot of stuff being said, a lot of thoughts being made ... but you just remain focused on what's really important and what you really need to do vs. the stuff that's just around.
"I just stayed locked in. I kept that stuff in the back of my mind and kind of used it as fuel and just told myself, 'One day you are going to be playing football again.'“
His moment has arrived. Yes, Laborn never will be able to get those two years back. It was, however, a means to an end.
"God's plan,” he said softly. “That's all it is."
Amen.